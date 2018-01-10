Forty Winks LLC of Auburn, Maine, recently bought the Courtyard by Marriott Bradenton Sarasota/Riverfront, 100 Riverfront Blvd., for $21.7 million.
Business

Bradenton landmark Courtyard by Marriott hotel sells for $21.7 million

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

January 10, 2018 03:46 PM

Bradenton

The aptly named Forty Winks LLC of Auburn, Maine, has purchased the Courtyard by Marriott Bradenton Riverfront, 100 Riverfront Blvd., for $21,715,000.

The seller was Oprock Bradenton Fee LLC of New York City, according to the Manatee County Clerk of Courts Office.

The city of Bradenton owns the property that the hotel sits on and approved the reassignment of the long-term ground lease to the new owner, said city spokesman Tim McCann.

In 2008, the hotel, formerly a 153-room Holiday Inn, underwent renovations, including rooms and suites, convention and banquet space, and additional landscaping, the Herald previously reported.

During that renovation, the hotel traded much of its Spanish-Mediterranean look for a more modern flair.

With the renovations, the hotel began operating as Marriott Bradenton Riverfront.

During the transition from Holiday Inn to Marriott Bradenton Riverfront, the owner remained OpRock Bradenton Fee,LLC. OpRock purchased the five-story building in June 2007 for $24.4 million, the Herald previously reported.

Courtyard by Marriott Bradenton Riverfront was most recently in the news during Hurricane Irma, when it was filled by guests fleeing from the massive storm.

Other than a huge tree that fell outside the lobby, the hotel received no damage.

Guests were enthusiastic in their praise of the hotel staff for the hospitality and kindness they received.

Calls to the new owners of Courtyard by Marriott Bradenton Riverfront for comment were not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Another notable land transaction reported this week by the Manatee County Clerk’s Office was the $10.4 million sale of warehouse/ministorage space at 5225 60th St. E., Bradenton.

BH Caruso Storage LLC of Sarasota sold the property, located near Braden River High School and Manatee Technical College, to Extra Space Properties Two LLC of Salt Lake City.

