Source: Alabama picked for new Toyota-Mazda factory in works

FILE- In this Aug. 4, 2017, file photo, Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda, left, and Mazda Motor Corp. President Masamichi Kogai shake hands after a press conference in Tokyo. Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture auto manufacturing plant, a person briefed on the decision said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo