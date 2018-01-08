Airport, seaport harden security, look for new business opportunities

Port Manatee and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport face similar security concerns but different competitive situations, their chief executives told members of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce during the State of the Ports briefing Monday at Holiday Inn SRQ.
The seaport and the airport have both taken steps to improve security and protect themselves against terrorist attacks.
“We are constantly trying to adjust,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport.
Business revenues foot the bill for $3.2 million in police and fire protection at the airport, Piccolo said.
“Two weeks ago, we had our annual Federal Aviation Administration safety inspection and we had not one gig,” Piccolo said.
Other steps taken at the airport include installing all new baggage scanners, bollards (sturdy posts) at the entrance to block any potential effort to crash a vehicle into the terminal, and arming security officers with long guns to increase the level of firepower. The addition of more powerful firearms came after terrorist attacks in Brussels and Instanbul, Picccolo said.
Carlos Buqueras, executive director of Port Manatee, said security is a priority at the port as well. Several layers of security have been installed at the entrance to the port and all cargo is subject to a variety of screening.
Piccolo and Buqueras painted a sound financial picture for their respective facilities. Neither of the ports uses property tax funds.
SRQ has nearly $1 billion in annual economic impact for the Bradenton-Sarasota area, operates with $23 million in reserves and has no debt, Piccolo said. In addition, the airport had an estimated $2.3 million net surplus in 2017.
In its most recent fiscal year, Port Manatee reported operating revenues of $13 million, up 9 percent for the year, while cutting expenses 3 percent.
Port Manatee moved 7.8 million tons of cargo in 2017, including 201 million gallons of fuel, 47 million gallons of orange juice, 1 billion bananas and 48 million pineapples, Buqueras said.
Orange juice imports will increase because of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma and the greening disease that is killing domestic citrus trees, Buqueras said.
Port Manatee contributes $2.3 billion in economic impact to the the region, he said.
There is more than enough business for both Port Manatee and the Port of Tampa, Buqueras said, forecasting continuing growth.
SRQ on the other hand, even with the advantage of cheaper landing fees and rental rates than at Tampa International Airport, and no debt, continues to face tough competition from Tampa, Orlando and other Florida airports, Piccolo said.
“It’s the marketplace. Our surveys show that we can fit your needs about 50 percent of the time. The other half of the time we can’t. We are kind of a boutique airport,” Piccolo said. “You won’t find a more convenient, nicer, cleaner, easier, more secure airport in this country or in this world than Sarasota Bradenton International. So all I ask is that you check us every time, and when you can use us, please do.”
