Cliff Walters to receive inaugural Robert P. Bartz Award for leadership

Business and community leader Cliff Walters will receive the inaugural Robert P. Bartz Award for Outstanding Leadership at the Manatee Chamber of Commerce’s 55th annual dinner on Jan. 31, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce announced Monday.
“I was overwhelmed and honored to learn of my selection for the inaugural Robert P. Bartz Leadership Award. Especially as it is named for a man that defines the term selfless leader,” Walters said. “May all of us continue to pay tribute to Bob’s successes and impact by working collaboratively with business, civic and political leaders, and the community for the betterment of Manatee County.”
Cliff Walters
Cliff Walters is described by friends and colleagues as a leader, role model, mentor, true professional and compassionate family man. He is a past chairman of the Manatee Chamber and past trustee member of the Manatee Chamber Foundation. He is a principal partner with the Blalock Walters law firm.
His leadership in Manatee County has profoundly influenced public policy, nonprofits, businesses and philanthropy, the Chamber of Commerce said in announcing the award.
Created to recognize and inspire community leaders, the Bartz Award celebrates the legacy of the late Bob Bartz, who was president of the Manatee Chamber for almost 35 years until his passing in early 2017. He is described as caring deeply about Manatee County’s economic health and as working diligently, using the chamber programs and influence, to make a positive difference. The chamber says Bartz’s love for the community and the people who live and work in the area extended beyond his work-related responsibilities. “Bartz was a selfless leader of the highest integrity and a tireless advocate.”
The chamber’s annual dinner program, set for the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto, will also recognize outgoing Chairman of the Board Kevin DiLallo and incoming Chairman Darcie Duncan, as well as celebrate the chamber’s mission and accomplishments. The event will be held 5-9 p.m. and tickets are available by calling Kim Dalglish at 941-748-4842, ext. 121.
For more information visit www.ManateeChamber.com/AnnualDinner.
