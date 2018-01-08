Business

West ski resorts struggling with snowless winter

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 10:58 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

A snowless winter has pushed much of New Mexico into drought conditions and has left many ski resort workers unemployed or underworked.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the lack of snow has raised concerns about the volume of water it will take to keep slopes covered throughout the season if storm systems don't arrive.

Outside of the man-made snow officials have been dumping on ski areas since November, most slopes in the West remain dry.

A manager at the Pajarito Mountain Ski Area in Los Alamos says the workforce has been cut in half, with just two of six lifts running.

Snow conditions have been so bad in parts of Colorado, the Aspen Skiing Co. set up a soup kitchen last month to provide free meals to underworked employees.

