Kentucky city declares water emergency amid cold conditions

Citing "extraordinary" cold weather conditions, a Kentucky city has declared a water emergency and implemented mandatory conservation measures.
The City of Hazard's Sunday declaration followed its difficulty with supplying all of its utility customers with water because of cold temperatures over the past two weeks, according to a press release issued Sunday.
City Manager Carlos Combs issued mandatory water-saving measures, including a ban on washing vehicles and paved surfaces like streets.
Water system personnel have located and repaired more than 10 major waterline breaks and incurred more than 1,500 total overtime hours since Dec. 27, the release said.
Assistant City Manager Sam Stacy told WYMT-TV that the overtime stemming from the water shortage has taken an economic toll on the eastern Kentucky city.
Stacy said residents should leave just a steady drip in their faucets to keep pipes from freezing, as opposed to a stream of water, to prevent unnecessary water usage.
Stacy also warned that the warmer weather expected to come this week might cause additional problems.
"If we get a rapid rise in temperature, that's when the lines are susceptible to breaks," Stacy said.
