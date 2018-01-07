In this photo provided by Korea Coast Guard, the Panama-registered tanker "Sanchi" is seen ablaze after a collision with a Hong Kong-registered freighter off China's eastern coast Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The oil tanker collided with a bulk freighter and caught fire off China's eastern coast, leaving its entire crew of 32 missing, most of them Iranians, authorities said.
Business

US joins search for 32 missing after ships collide off China

By GERRY SHIH Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:54 PM

BEIJING

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 missing from an Iranian oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China's east coast.

China, South Korea and the U.S. sent ships and planes to search for the 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis missing since the collision late Saturday. The U.S. Navy, which sent a P-8A aircraft from Okinawa, Japan, to aid the search, said late Sunday none of the missing crew had been found.

The Panama-registered tanker Sanchi was sailing from Iran to South Korea when it collided with the Hong Kong-registered freighter CF Crystal in the East China Sea, China's Ministry of Transport said.

All 21 crew members of the Crystal were rescued, the ministry said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collision.

