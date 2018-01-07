Business

Firefighters battle blaze at construction site in frigid air

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:56 AM

FISHERSVILLE, Va.

The construction site of a new nursing home facility has burned down in Virginia. The flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

The News Leader in Staunton reported Sunday that the blaze started Saturday night in Fishersville, which is about 100 miles west of Richmond. No one was injured.

Firefighters fought the blaze in temperatures that were in the single digits. It started about 10:45 p.m. and lasted into early Sunday. The fire rekindled later in the morning, prompting firefighters to douse the flames again.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue division commander Jeff Hurst said the structure was mostly destroyed with "nothing left to burn."

The plumes of smoke could be seen from I-64. The fire also was visible a few miles away in Staunton.

