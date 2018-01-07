Business

Ground broken for New Orleans culinary, hospitality school

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:50 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Two New Orleans restaurateurs and a developer say they have the $32 million financing needed to turn a failed visual arts center into a nonprofit restaurant and hotel school, and construction has begun.

Officials said the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute should open next year, with classes at levels from tourist to professional. It says courses for student certification will be developed with consultation from the famed Culinary Institute of America.

The school's founders are restaurant owners Ti Adelaide Brennan and Dickie Brennan; and developer George Brower, who was behind the Saenger Theater's renovation.

Ti Adelaide Brennan, co-owner of the Commander's Palace family of restaurants, says careers will begin, business minds will be nourished, and "the New Orleans brand of hospitality and fun" will be taught there.

