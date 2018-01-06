Business

Ethics code proposed for Arizona Corporation Commission

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:41 AM

PHOENIX

An Arizona Corporation Commission member is proposing an ethics code that would ban lobbyists from buying food or gifts for commissioners and require those lobbying the commission for others to register with the state.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports that Commissioner Boyd Dunn's proposal is a response to public scrutiny of the commission following heavy spending in election races for seats on the utility-regulating panel.

The draft includes elements drawn from state and federal laws from and other entities' ethics codes.

Much of the ethical code is already required by law. For instance, commissioners must follow open meeting laws and cannot violate rules prohibiting them from communicating on ongoing proceedings. They also must follow campaign finance and public records laws.

Changes may be made before expected adoption by the commission.

