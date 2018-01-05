Business

Escaped Hawaii patient awaits extradition from California

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:51 PM

HONOLULU

A man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital and flew to the U.S. mainland remains in California while authorities work on his extradition.

Hawaii attorney general's office spokeswoman Dana Viola says Randall Saito is still expected to be extradited back to Hawaii with the help of the U.S. Marshal's Service.

He will be put on a non-commercial flight. The timing of the flight will not be made public for security reasons.

Viola says a California judge on Friday extended the time that Saito can be held in California to Jan. 29 in case Saito doesn't get on a flight before then.

Saito walked out of the Hawaii State Hospital on Nov. 12 and took a taxi to the airport. Police arrested him in Stockton, California three days later.

