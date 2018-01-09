Allegiant adds another option for SRQ passengers

Another option soon will be available for passengers at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Allegiant Air announced it will begin serving SRQ with non-stop service to Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.
Full details were to be revealed at a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday at SRQ.
Allegiant will become the seventh airline to fly in and out of SRQ, joining Air Canada, American, Delta, Elite, JetBlue and United.
Allegiant has service at six Florida airports, including St. Pete-Clearwater International and Punta Gorda.
