After sale falls through, polo returns at Lakewood Ranch

2:22 Bitcoin Believers Pause

1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

1:44 2017 Florida's Worst Red Light Runners

0:54 Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

0:15 Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes

1:15 Bradenton Police Department’s volunteer of the year has some stories to tell

0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

0:21 Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

0:41 Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process