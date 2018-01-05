Lakewood Ranch third nationally in home sales in 2017

Two independent real estate consulting have recognized Lakewood Ranch as the third best-selling master-planned community in the United States.
Lakewood Ranch recorded 1,206 new home sales in 2017, up from 775 in 2016 – a 56 percent year-over-year increase.
Rex Jensen, CEO of Lakewood Ranch owner Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, Inc., welcomed the results from RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
“These results validate our adherence to the fundamentals of quality, cleanliness and patience,” Jensen said in a press release. “We’ve established a community with an unparalleled lifestyle and mix of living, work and recreational opportunities.
Never miss a local story.
In the process, we’ve become the leading economic development engine in Sarasota and Manatee counties, having added more than $5 billion to the local tax base, not to mention more than 13,000 value added jobs.
Rex Jensen
“In the process, we’ve become the leading economic development engine in Sarasota and Manatee counties, having added more than $5 billion to the local tax base, not to mention more than 13,000 value added jobs. The advent of our exciting Waterside community in Sarasota County will bring an even greater diversity of housing and entertainment alternatives situated among seven large, picturesque lakes and continue to drive our sales.”
An expanding economy, strong migration to Florida and rising consumer confidence helped fuel sales in Lakewood Ranch in 2017, said Laura Cole, vice president of marketing for LWR Communities.
“That said, buyers have many choices and, ultimately, quality of life becomes the greatest factor in how well a community performs,” Cole said. “Lakewood Ranch is sowing the seeds of more than 20 years of thoughtful planning and stewardship.”
Lakewood Ranch offers 19 villages with a variety of homes and price points, from $180,000 to more than $1 million. It also has become a destination for the region thanks to nationally recognized sports venues such as the Premier Sports Campus and Sarasota Polo Club.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments