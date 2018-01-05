Lakewood Ranch vaulted into third place nationally with 1,206 home sales in 2017. Shown is Lakewood Ranch Main Street.
Lakewood Ranch vaulted into third place nationally with 1,206 home sales in 2017. Shown is Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Herald file photo
Lakewood Ranch vaulted into third place nationally with 1,206 home sales in 2017. Shown is Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Herald file photo

Business

Lakewood Ranch third nationally in home sales in 2017

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 03:03 PM

Lakewood Ranch

Two independent real estate consulting have recognized Lakewood Ranch as the third best-selling master-planned community in the United States.

Lakewood Ranch recorded 1,206 new home sales in 2017, up from 775 in 2016 – a 56 percent year-over-year increase.

Rex Jensen, CEO of Lakewood Ranch owner Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, Inc., welcomed the results from RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

“These results validate our adherence to the fundamentals of quality, cleanliness and patience,” Jensen said in a press release. “We’ve established a community with an unparalleled lifestyle and mix of living, work and recreational opportunities.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the process, we’ve become the leading economic development engine in Sarasota and Manatee counties, having added more than $5 billion to the local tax base, not to mention more than 13,000 value added jobs.

Rex Jensen

“In the process, we’ve become the leading economic development engine in Sarasota and Manatee counties, having added more than $5 billion to the local tax base, not to mention more than 13,000 value added jobs. The advent of our exciting Waterside community in Sarasota County will bring an even greater diversity of housing and entertainment alternatives situated among seven large, picturesque lakes and continue to drive our sales.”

An expanding economy, strong migration to Florida and rising consumer confidence helped fuel sales in Lakewood Ranch in 2017, said Laura Cole, vice president of marketing for LWR Communities.

2 secondary
Rex Jensen, CEO of Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, said the community’s stellar sales record is a tribute to fundamentals of quality, cleanliness and patience.
Herald file photo

“That said, buyers have many choices and, ultimately, quality of life becomes the greatest factor in how well a community performs,” Cole said. “Lakewood Ranch is sowing the seeds of more than 20 years of thoughtful planning and stewardship.”

Lakewood Ranch offers 19 villages with a variety of homes and price points, from $180,000 to more than $1 million. It also has become a destination for the region thanks to nationally recognized sports venues such as the Premier Sports Campus and Sarasota Polo Club.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video