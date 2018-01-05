The Pittsburgh Pirates will hold their 50th spring training in Bradenton in Febraury and March.
Business

Need a job? The Pittsburgh Pirates are hiring for multiple positions in Bradenton

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

January 05, 2018 12:07 PM

The Pittsburgh Pirates soon will celebrate their 50th spring training in Bradenton, and the organization is looking to hire for game-day staff and concessions positions at LECOM Park.

The team will hold three job fairs as it looks to fill seasonal openings for the Pirates’ 16-game Grapefruit League schedule in February and March, and the Bradenton Marauders’ 70-game Florida State League schedule that begins in April and runs through Labor Day weekend in September.

The hiring event for game-day staff positions will be held from noon-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pirates hiring

Hiring events for concessions positions will be held from noon-7 p.m. on Thursday and from noon-7 p.m. on Jan. 17.

All three job fairs will be held at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W. in Bradenton, and interviews will be conducted during the hiring events.

All positions for Pirates spring training and the Marauders’ season also are posted online at Careers.Pirates.com. Prospective employees who cannot attend the job fairs can apply online.

For more information about the job fairs, call 941-747-3031, visit www.bradentonmarauders.com or email MaraudersInfo@Pirates.com.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

