President Donald Trump delivers a speech on June 7, 2017, in Cincinnati about transportation and infrastructure projects. The White House is expected to release the president’s infrastructure plan as early as the week ahead.
President Donald Trump delivers a speech on June 7, 2017, in Cincinnati about transportation and infrastructure projects. The White House is expected to release the president’s infrastructure plan as early as the week ahead. Bill Pugliano Getty Images
President Donald Trump delivers a speech on June 7, 2017, in Cincinnati about transportation and infrastructure projects. The White House is expected to release the president’s infrastructure plan as early as the week ahead. Bill Pugliano Getty Images

Business

In the week ahead, first taxes, now infrastructure ... well, maybe

By Tom Hudson

Special to the Herald

January 05, 2018 11:14 AM

“Infrastructure is the easiest of all,” President Donald Trump said when he signed the tax bill into law in late December.

But the tax law may make “easy” tougher.

The White House is expected to release the president’s infrastructure plan as soon as the week ahead. It is long overdue, politically and economically.

During the campaign, Trump promised a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. He pledged to introduce the proposal during his first 100 days in office. That didn’t happen. He did spend five days in June (“Infrastructure Week,” the White House named it) calling for privatizing air traffic control, cutting the time it takes to obtain permits and committing $200 billion over nine years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But still no legislation.

Investors are expecting something. Construction, engineering and infrastructure stocks have generally outperformed the S&P 500 stock index during the past year.

There’s no debate that America’s roads, bridges, rails, airports, and waterways need attention. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the country’s infrastructure a D-plus. “Deteriorating infrastructure is impeding our ability to compete in the thriving global economy,” the group said in its latest report.

Public construction spending as a share of the national economy has fallen to its lowest level in at least a quarter century. Simply put, while the economy has grown, America has not reinvested in fundamental infrastructure.

America has not taken advantage of historically low interest rates to borrow cheaply and spend the money on building projects that pay dividends in more efficient transportation, safer water and sewer systems, and a more competitive workforce.

The Congressional Budget Office figures the new tax law will increase the national debt to almost equal to annual economic output by 2027. That may make “easy” infrastructure investment much more difficult.

Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video