Real estate transactions: Jan. 8, 2018

$12,543,295 Schroeder Manatee Ranch Inc to Toll Fl Xiii Ltd Partnership; Pt 36-35-19; Dec. 22.
$5,196,700 Smr Northwest Land LLC to Hbt at Woodleaf Hammock LLC; 0; Dec. 21.
$4,900,000 Harwin Tobin Oneco Square LLC to Oneco Center Holdings LLC; Pt 12-35-17; Dec. 21.
$4,056,000 Lwr Sports LLC to Manatee County; 0; Dec. 22.
Never miss a local story.
$1,510,000 Stock Concession LLC to Lomelo Debra, Lomelo Robin; Lot 55 Blk B Concession; Dec. 22.
$1,144,000 Lwr Sports LLC, Smr Northeast LLC to Manatee County; 0; Dec. 22.
$895,000 Duffy Daniel P to Duffer Kathryn Applegate, Kad Revocable Trust; Lot 65 Blk D Luana Isles; Dec. 21.
$863,116 Cardel Homes U S Limited Partnership to Paul Diane E, Paul Richard A, Paul Trust; Lot 47 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 22.
$808,000 University Park Management LLC to Magent LLC; Lot 20 Regents Park; Dec. 21.
$780,000 Grady Paul R, Grady R Paul to Canasta Cottage LLC; Lot 14 Blk 11 Ilexhurst; Dec. 22.
$770,100 Cummings Darren S, Cummings Dyann R to National Residential Nominee Services Inc; Lot 535 Preserve at Panther Ridge; Dec. 22.
$770,100 National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Adonis Regina E, Ohlman Michael T; Lot 535 Preserve at Panther Ridge; Dec. 22.
$758,455 Neal Signature Homes LLC to Mazza Joanne D, Mazza Thomas J; Lot 104 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 22.
$675,000 Berkwits Victoria Fitz Gerald, Fitz Gerald Victoria L to Corrigan James K, Corrigan Kimberly Ann; Lot 39 Hampton Green; Dec. 21.
$675,000 Karlsson Szczepkowski Bozena A, Wagiel Piotr K to Littrell Steve; Lot 22 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; Dec. 22.
$667,226 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Baker Brooke N, Baker Matthew S; Lot 123 Arbor Grande; Dec. 22.
$650,000 Holbrook Family Trust, Holbrook James R, Holbrook Karen A to Bruno John Paul, Valentini Valentina; 0; Dec. 22.
$650,000 Mills Francis John, Mills Jessie L K to Roberts James O, Roberts Regina M; Lot 41 Richmond Park; Dec. 22.
$633,174 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Frasca Marlene, Frasca Nicholas S; Lot 640 Esplanade; Dec. 22.
$632,500 Bishop Andrew D, Bishop Ashley C to Teter Carol P; 306 67Th Street Unit A; Dec. 21.
$625,000 Teston Karen R to 411 Spring LLC; Lot 20 Blk 4 Anna Maria Beach; Dec. 22.
$616,000 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Ady Cheryl L, Ady Gregory J; Lot 268 Greyhawk Landing West; Dec. 21.
$591,486 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Dorman David A; Lot 14 Estuary; Dec. 22.
$580,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Wall Brendan B, Wall Patricia L; Lot 231 Bridgewater; Dec. 21.
$550,000 Eldred John H Iii, Eldred Monika K to Burgess Michael; Lot 58 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 22.
$540,000 Doss Betty Brooks to Marshall Katherine J, Marshall Robert C; Tidy Island Unit 11; Dec. 22.
$538,889 Hansen Jorgen H, Hansen Mary Jo to Ko Pauline, Ko Richard; Watercrest Unit 404; Dec. 22.
$526,000 Zemmel Philip, Zemmel Sandra to Hegazy Youssef Abdulghany, Sadoun Eman Tawfiq; Lot 14 Edgewater Village; Dec. 22.
$525,160 Minto Bradenton LLC to Frazer Helen Ryan, Gonzales Barry Fitzgerald; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; Dec. 21.
$522,600 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Stone George C, Stone Jessica L; Lot 4091 Twin Rivers; Dec. 21.
$519,800 Minto Bradenton LLC to Daybreak Acquisitions LLC; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; Dec. 22.
$519,000 Costanzo Michele, Costanzo William to Mcnamara Carol Ann, Mcnamara John T; Summer Getaway Unit A; Dec. 27.
$515,000 Saenz Michael T to Shiver Anita K, Shiver Donald G; Riverdale Revised; Dec. 22.
$507,900 Snowden Richard W, Snowden Sonia to Confidential, Fristoe Jennifer M; Pt 28-35-20; Dec. 21.
$506,896 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Callon Elizabeth, Clegg Brian; Lot 663 Esplanade; Dec. 22.
$499,900 Kautz Doreen P, Kautz Fred R to Jennings Amanda Nicole, Jennings Timothy B; Pt 31-35-20; Dec. 22.
$490,000 Ducray Brenda Scott, Scott Brenda, Scott Brenda Kay to Nalven Wendy B, Poulos Richard T; Blk 82 Whitfield Estates; Dec. 22.
$486,000 Polaski Elaine D, Polaski Raymond J to Dimarino Frank J; Riverdale Revised; Dec. 22.
$478,200 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Barkwell Michelle M; Lot 4109 Twin Rivers Phase Iv; Dec. 21.
$475,000 Anderson Alan G Jr to Hardison Richard Willson, Hardison Staci Calamaio; Lot 58 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 22.
$473,000 Eilerson Nancy C, Kreusch Theodore J to Lindsey A Moreau Revocable Trust Of 2004, Moreau Lindsey A; Lot 10 Treymore at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Dec. 22.
$469,076 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Marrocco Brianna, Marrocco Matthew; Lot 233 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 22.
$469,000 Bacheler Sherry L, Bacheler Stewart to Mcafee Leanne C, Mcafee Robert K; Lot 11 Rye Wilderness Estates; Dec. 22.
$466,350 Toal Goldberg Maxine to Rigo Mia, Saitta Alfredo; Bollettieri Resort Villas Viii Unit 103; Dec. 22.
$460,561 D R Horton Inc to Spell Helen Inez, Spell James William; Lot 298 Trevesta; Dec. 22.
$450,000 Harllee John P Iii to 1205 Manatee LLC; Blk 5 Pelots Addition; Dec. 22.
$450,000 Myers Lawrence A, Myers Margaret C to Eason Bruce Kirkpatrick, Eason Melissa; Lot 4 Coral Shores East; Dec. 22.
$450,000 Porges Gregory J to 1205 Manatee LLC; Blk 5 Pelots Addition to The Town Of Bradentown; Dec. 22.
$448,443 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Samimi Atefeh, Supola Mojdeh, Supola Neil; Lot 385 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 22.
$446,600 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Hughes Mark, Hughes Yolanda; Lot 35 Serenity Creek; Dec. 22.
$439,864 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Pennington Diana Marcela, Pennington Paul Stephen; Lot 85 Indigo; Dec. 21.
$433,000 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Huerta Charity, Huerta Victor; Lot 300 Greyhawk Landing West; Dec. 22.
$429,500 Divosta Homes L P to Benovic Nicole, Houseman Jordan; Lot 79 Mallory Park; Dec. 21.
$422,000 Moore Donald H, Moore Patricia L to Roser Craig S; Lot 27 Greenbrook Village; Dec. 21.
$410,000 D R Horton Inc to Bennett Carl Edward, Las Linda L; Lot 61 Rye Wilderness Estates; Dec. 22.
$405,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Bailey Jeffrey M, Bailey Patricia A; Lot 122 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 21.
$388,667 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Cummerson Carol E, Cummerson Norman; Lot 168 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 22.
$387,300 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Giscombe Bernice, Giscombe Gary L; Lot 424 Greyhawk Landing West; Dec. 21.
$385,765 Divosta Homes L P to Schwing Brenda G, Schwing Carl L; Lot 33 Mallory Park; Dec. 22.
$384,500 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Magnus Charles R Jr, Magnus Joyce A; Lot 118 Mirabella at Village Green; Dec. 21.
$371,527 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to Reagan James Harold, Reagan Nancey Vogler; Lot 234 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 22.
$370,000 Roffe Jacqueline, Roffe Kenneth T to Erickson Diana, Erickson James; Lot 12 Boccage; Dec. 22.
$369,000 Shook Katie Lee, Shook Ronnie D Jr to Soletti Nancy; Lot 10 Raven Crest; Dec. 22.
$368,500 Dziepak Doreen, Lefebvre R Craig to Carson Linda Faye; Lot 26 Mote Ranch; Dec. 22.
$364,553 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Hockensmith Pamela Ann, Lamb Sherri; Lot 48 Oakleaf Hammock; Dec. 22.
$359,900 Dorman David A to Johnston Suzan, Peterson Douglas; Lot 94 Mirabella at Village Green; Dec. 22.
$359,000 Chandler Amelia B, Chandler Smith Family Revocable, Smith Terrence L to Gaborko Michael Iii, Harris David A; Lot 108 Palm Aire Of Sarasota; Dec. 22.
$355,000 Wci Communities LLC to Pirchner Amanda Leigh, Pirchner Daniel Thomas; Lot 106 Copperlefe; Dec. 21.
$350,000 Anderson Jonathan T, Erman Renee Joint Revocable Trust, Erman Robert J Joint Revocable Trust, Robert J Erman and Renee Erman Joint Revocable Trust to Hulbert Nelson; Lot 56 Arbor Lakes B; Dec. 21.
$350,000 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Vargas Carmen, Vargas Ronald; Lot 368 Greyhawk Landing West; Dec. 21.
$347,000 Mcilquham Rebecca R, Mcilquham William G Jr to Goodman Constance K; Lot 107 River Wilderness; Dec. 22.
$345,000 Song Jun Seong to Ross John Paul Jr, Willaredt Joanne M; Watercrest Unit 403; Dec. 22.
$342,500 Dorothy J Garibaldi Revocable Trust, Garibaldi Dorothy J to Laplante Leo J, Laplante Michael W; Lot 4 Wedgewood; Dec. 22.
$342,000 Lindman Brian M, Lindman Catherine A to Faughnan Cornelius, Faughnan Jenny M; Lot 115 Mill Creek; Dec. 22.
$340,000 Karkashian Lisa to Deborah R Engleson Revocable Living Trust, Engleson Deborah R, Engleson Jerry M, Jerry M Engleson Revocable Living Trust; Lot G 12 Rosedale 6 B; Dec. 21.
$334,496 Wci Communities LLC to Pesnichak Barbara A, Pesnichak James Joseph; Lot 150 Copperlefe; Dec. 21.
$330,000 Kenton B Mears Trust, Mears Kenton B to Blount Barry D, Blount Doris A; Lake Vista Residences Unit E 207; Dec. 21.
$330,000 Tursi Frank J to Giammarco Sandra Lisa, Giamrmarco Angelo; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Iv Unit 208; Dec. 22.
$329,900 Serpentelli Daniel J Iii, Serpentelli Stephanie L to Garrett Brian Nathaniel, Garrett Kristina Marie; Lot 5077 Mill Creek; Dec. 22.
$325,845 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Daniel Edward C, Daniel Joan Marie; Lot 373 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 22.
$325,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Fraser Brittney Leeann, Waters Shanon Andrew Gary; Lot 128 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 21.
$320,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Leax Colleen Marie, Leax James Henry Jr; Lot 63 Heritage Harbour; Dec. 21.
$315,306 Bailey Margaret H, Margaret H Bailey Living Trust to Scheller Cheryn K, Scheller James C Sr; Lot 83 River Point Of Manatee; Dec. 21.
$314,000 Butterick Lisa, Dibacco Maria, Douchkoff Denise M, Fernandes Joan to Schaade Gerald, Schaade Michelle; Lot 109 River Sound; Dec. 22.
$312,960 Jamin Properties LLC to Jjjr LLC; Professional Center at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 22.
$312,000 Sharp Colin, Sharp Denise E, Waller Jane E, Waller John D to Smith Deborah L, Smith Forrest R; Lot 162 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; Dec. 22.
$310,000 Hall Jean D, Hall Trust to Partridge Gregory H, Potter Douglas H; Lot 27 Blk C Lakeridge Falls; Dec. 22.
$310,000 Peridia Terrace Partners LLC to Terraces at Peridia LLC; 5150 Peridia Boulevard Unit B; Dec. 22.
$309,300 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Klein Donna; Lot 380 Del Webb; Dec. 22.
$309,000 Holzbach Christoph to Clark Kevin Lee, Mccall Jeri Deanna; Lot 97 Covered Bridge Estates; Dec. 21.
$305,000 Bankunited Trust 2005 1, U S Bank National Association to Kennedy Karen, Kennedy Michael; Perico Island Patio Homes Unit 119; Dec. 22.
$305,000 Jennings Amanda Nicole, Jennings Timothy Brandon to Lewellen Laura Beth, Lewellen Michael Wayne; Lot 81 Oakleaf Hammock; Dec. 22.
$305,000 University Village LLC to Ogle Bonnie J; Lot 46 University Village; Dec. 21.
$305,000 University Village LLC to Hoyos Claudia Andrea, Rivera Seraias J; Lot 157 University Village; Dec. 22.
$300,000 Duff Carla M to Reynolds Jessica, Reynolds John E; Lot 389 Harrison Ranch; Dec. 21.
$300,000 Peterfeso Patricia, Peterfeso Robert Sr to Galvin George, Galvin Lisa; Perico Island Unit 120; Dec. 21.
$299,900 Nucompass Mobility Services Inc to Johnson Bruce G, Johnson Nancy J; Lot 21 Blk G Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; Dec. 22.
$299,900 Stevens Brandie, Stevens Jonathan to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc; Lot 21 Blk G Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; Dec. 22.
$295,000 Ashworth Ruth to Hamel Julee, Hamel Mark; Lot 181 Forest Creek; Dec. 22.
$294,900 Stephenson Ronald L, Stephenson Virginia to Stoner Charles Todd, Stoner Trudy L; Lot 52 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 22.
$293,500 Tiberio Thomas A, Tiberio Tracy L to White Raymond P, White Shari; Lot 50 Blk B Glenbrooke; Dec. 21.
$290,000 University Village LLC to Lue Shing Douglas, Lue Shing Vashty; Lot 182 University Village; Dec. 21.
$287,500 Masucci Deborah E, Masucci Steve E, Masucci Trust to Esteban Jodi L, Esteban Kennedy O; Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 103; Dec. 22.
$285,000 Gregg Howard Jeffrey, Gregg Sandra Lynn to Race Edward, Race Edward Alan; Addition to Palmetto Point; Dec. 22.
$281,808 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Leon Edgar Omar Mejia, Mejia Sara Cristina; Lot 102 Ridge at Crossing Creek; Dec. 22.
$280,500 University Village LLC to Forness Richard E, Forness Susan S, Richard E Forness and Susan S Forness Living Trust; Lot 181 University Village; Dec. 21.
$280,000 Clough Alison, Clough Casey to Mikos David Phillip, Mikos Sabrina Marie; Lot 18 Summerfield Village; Dec. 22.
$280,000 Drozda Deborah Joan, Drozda Frank Robert to Locke John, Locke Nancy Ann; Coach Homes Iii at River Strand Unit 4504; Dec. 22.
$280,000 University Village LLC to Lombardo Lenore; Lot 186 University Village; Dec. 22.
$275,500 Davis Patricia A, Larry E Parker Revocable Trust to Stenz Marion L; Lot 98 Whitebridge Court; Dec. 22.
$275,000 Larson James K, Mies William P to Connie W Mcmath and Shirley J Mcmath Revocable Trust, Mcmath Connie W, Mcmath Shirley J; Lot 114 Oakley Place; Dec. 22.
$274,972 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes LLC to James D Link Revocable Living Trust, Link James D; Lot 308 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 22.
$274,000 Rinsema Nathan A, Rinsema Nicole H, Rinseman Nicole H to Laibe Michael; Lot 14 Northwood Park; Dec. 22.
$270,000 Brown Real Estate Ventures LLC to 2808 29Th LLC; Blk B United Industrial Park; Dec. 22.
$270,000 Conway Thomas F to Gerardi Joseph, Gerardi Peggy Jean; Lot 22 Parkside; Dec. 22.
$270,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Mendizabal Family Revocable Trust; Coach Homes Vi at River Strand Unit 5002; Dec. 21.
$270,000 Williams Claudia N, Williams Kendall to Ruetz Derek C; Lot 98 Copperstone; Dec. 22.
$268,000 Connie W Mcmath and Shirley J Mcmath Revocable Trust, Mcmath Connie W, Mcmath Shirley J to Lerash Debra J, Lerash Thomas J; Villas Of Wild Oak Bay Iv Unit 74A; Dec. 22.
$268,000 Magnus Charles R Jr, Magnus Joyce A to Concord Excavating and Grading Inc; Lot 46 Fairfield; Dec. 22.
$265,000 Brewster Bonnie Jo, Brewster Todd Dale to Drl Southwest Investments LLC; Coach Homes Iii at River Strand Unit 3601; Dec. 22.
$264,000 Mcque Margaret, Mcque Peter to Schweitzer Marc, Schweitzer Marcia; Lot H 8 Westbury Lakes; Dec. 22.
$256,100 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Davis Travis Todd, Whitelaw Jennet Rose; Lot 35 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; Dec. 22.
$251,000 Nixon Donna Corbitt to Barstow Brie, Gibson James F; Lot 7 Blk G Woodlawn Lakes; Dec. 22.
$250,000 14500 Sr 64 LLC to Coast Development Of Bradenton Inc; Pt 34-34-19; Dec. 22.
$245,000 Hayes Melanie, Petty Eric J to Jessop Michelle, Mclaughlin Kevin; Lot 63 Sarapalms; Dec. 22.
$243,800 Cai Yan Huo, Huang Qiao Mei to Gonzalez Raquel, Gonzalez Ruben; Lot 52 Covered Bridge Estates; Dec. 22.
$240,000 Maruca Frank, Maruca Maria to Nordquist John, Nordquist Sharon; Lot 213 Forest Creek; Dec. 22.
$239,000 Daveygee LLC to Bowers Kristin S, Bowers Stephen R, Bowers William R; Lot 5 Blk C Fresh Meadows; Dec. 22.
$235,000 Ahrens Patti M, Cahoon Billy, Cahoon Patti M to Cahoon Billy; Lot 37 Blk E Country Club Heights; Dec. 22.
$235,000 Cai Yan Huo, Huang Qiao Mei to Buckler Ashley J, Buckler David H, Buckler Lorrie J; Lot 65 Covered Bridge Estates; Dec. 22.
$235,000 Phipps Janice to Carter Kara J, Carter Kyle J; Myakka Woods; Dec. 21.
$233,499 Lennar Homes LLC to Gore Julie L, Gore Michael J; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 324; Dec. 21.
$233,000 Collier Katherine A, Collier Ryan, Paschke Katherine A to Baber Kyle C, Carter Ashley E C; Lot 381 Copperstone; Dec. 22.
$232,000 Garrigus Linda L, Garrigus Robert E to Kamholz Bertha A, Litke Madeline; Lot 14 Blk H Windsor Park; Dec. 22.
$230,000 Benovic Nicole E, Houseman Jordan R, Houseman Richard A to Kornhaus Collin; Lot 3 Sarapalms; Dec. 22.
$230,000 Medred Kathryn A, Medred William R to Wright Kimberly M; Lot 71 Hammock Place; Dec. 21.
$229,900 Lu Xiao Xi, Zheng Fanan to Kovar Tammy; Lot 76 Highland Ridge; Dec. 22.
$227,500 Brandenburg Rebecca to Fleischman Beth A; Amended Plat Of Tropical Highlands; Dec. 22.
$223,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Lvanov Ivan, Lvanova Mariya; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 325; Dec. 21.
$222,000 Nagy Donna W, Nagy Joseph, Nagy Michael to Ellis Vilma Maria, Ellis William T; Lot 32 Blk B Braden River Lakes; Dec. 22.
$215,000 Esposito Cheryl Ann Grecco to Realmad Holdings and Investments LLC; Lot 7 Blk 4 Village Green Of Bradenton; Dec. 22.
$214,000 Reymann Sherie L, Sherie L Reymann Trust to Ballard Brittney L, Presti Dominick A; Lot 3127 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; Dec. 22.
$211,500 Pesono Richard M, Pesono Sharon L to Kosiek Patricia Ann, Wolfe Vance Kevin; Lot 35 Old Mill Preserve; Dec. 22.
$209,500 Wallace Robert Matthew to Durant Edna; Lot 1 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Dec. 21.
$206,000 Haney Geraldine A to Alexander Bradley Zero; Lot 8 Meadowbrook Estates; Dec. 22.
$205,000 Tompkins Barbara J, Tompkins Eugene H to Passmore Emily, Shoemaker Kyle; Lot 3 Blk O Sandpointe Estates; Dec. 22.
$200,000 Jobe LLC to Vitality Properties LLC; Gazebo Square Commercial Unit 4426; Dec. 22.
$200,000 Kelly Alice to Gamble Creek Land Trust 4, Gamble Creek Ranch Holdings 4 LLC; Pt 4-34-19; Dec. 21.
$199,900 Neumann Albert Jr, Neumann Ann Marie to Schaupp Karen L; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 14; Dec. 22.
$199,500 Calderon Cynthia A, Wagner Mark A to Omalley Virginia Anne; Lot 103 Waterford; Dec. 22.
$198,199 Lennar Homes LLC to Kubik John J, Kubik Marianne Alexis; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 341; Dec. 21.
$195,000 Inskeep Lucinda Ann, Lucinda Ann Inskeep Trust, Mccauley Daniel J Iii to Carter Evelyn P, Evelyn P Carter Revocable Trust; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6248; Dec. 22.
$190,000 Huber Michael C, Huber Pamela R to Morey Kim J, Rangel Rose M; Lot 14 Blk 1 Twin Isle Estates; Dec. 22.
$190,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Luna Damaris, Luna Jermarie; Terrace Ii at Lakewood Ranch Unit 318; Dec. 21.
$189,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Michaelsen James Mehmet; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 343; Dec. 21.
$187,000 Schmiehausen Georgene, Schmiehausen Robert to Berge Amy G, Berge James W; Palm Grove Unit 4 102; Dec. 22.
$185,000 Boldak David W, Boldak Deborah L to Rangel Ernest; Lot 10 Oak Terrace; Dec. 22.
$185,000 Coley Joe D, Joe D Coley Declaration Of Trust to Konik Benedykt, Konik Elzbieta K; Palm Grove Unit 6 101; Dec. 22.
$185,000 Novosel Richard, Novosel Rita to Alexander Charity; 0; Dec. 27.
$183,900 Beane Nadia M, Nadia M Beane Trust to Rullo Lori; Wildewood Springs Ii A Unit 168; Dec. 22.
$182,000 Arlen M Leiner and Lisa E Leiner Revocable Trust, Leiner Arlen M, Leiner Lisa E to Mcsally Janet; Fairway Gardens at Tara Unit 17 102; Dec. 22.
$180,000 Snedic Ruth Ann, Ystad Donald to Witte Bruce P, Witte Cindy J; Vizcaya Unit 307; Dec. 22.
$180,000 Williams Carol A Thoele, Williams Richard C to Effertz Leila M, Effertz Steven; Lot 42 Lake Club; Dec. 22.
$178,500 Bonafede Christopher J to Dixon Paola, Dixon Stephen; Pine Bay Forest Unit 16; Dec. 21.
$176,000 Lynne C May Living Trust, May Douglas E, May Lynne C to Carr Barbara P, Carr Robert V Jr; Independence Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4875; Dec. 22.
$175,000 Codega Susan Ann to Ann C Sheehan Trust, Sheehan Ann C; Mount Vernon Drive Of Mount Vernon Unit 4803; Dec. 22.
$175,000 Engl George M, Engl Rosemary F to Nabergall John A, Nabergall Jonelle K; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6254; Dec. 21.
$175,000 Murrell Sandra M to Bierowiec Dorota, Bierowiec Stanley; Palma Sola Trace Unit 433; Dec. 22.
$174,900 Caliber Home Loans Inc, Lightbourn Gary, Lightbourn Gary R to Srq Real Estate Investments LLC; Lot 40 Blk D Country Oaks 2013 Ca 006485; Dec. 22.
$172,500 Klint Annika, Savage Mark to Lynch Jayne Lynn, Lynch Paul Andrew; Grand Estuary Ii at River Strand Unit 312; Dec. 22.
$168,346 Stirling Equity Group LLC to Stark Marsha Jane, Stark Roy Lee; Lot 61 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 22.
$165,000 Stahl Donald L to Beach David E, Beach Nancy K; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 25; Dec. 22.
$161,800 New Vision Real Estate Corp to Gallo Family Revocable Trust, Gallo James V, Gallo Sandra L; Lot 2 Blk F Elmco Heights; Dec. 22.
$160,000 Gardei Louise M, Heilman Sally E to Chinet Contractors Inc; Pinealtos Park; Dec. 21.
$158,000 Garcia Catherine E, Garcia Miguel M to Patel Fevil, Patel Jaymini; Carolina Landings at University Place Unit 7649; Dec. 21.
$157,523 Matelau Apisai, Matelau Kelesi to Bennett Group LLC; Pt 6-35-18; Dec. 22.
$157,000 Kinney Shannon E Sr to Hayes Andellon; Lot 30 Bahia Vista; Dec. 22.
$150,500 Winkler Angelika, Winkler Patrick, Winkler Volker to Nickerson Rochelle Renee, Nickerson Thomas Ronald; Lakes Unit 119; Dec. 21.
$150,100 Green Tree Servicing LLC, Holmquist Dorothea M, Holmquist Dorothea May to Mtglq Investors LP, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing; Garden Lakes Village Unit 51 2013 Ca 006783; Dec. 22.
$150,000 Brown Donald M, Brown Jeanne to Reilly Kathleen M, Reilly Robert Eugene; Vizcaya Unit 1403; Dec. 22.
$150,000 East 15Th Street Inc, Jacyn Beacon Realty LLC to Coast Development Of Bradenton Inc; Mill Creek; Dec. 22.
$150,000 Watnem Tim M to Qbw Holdings LLC; Marineland; Dec. 22.
$149,000 Basil E Scott Jr Revocable Trust, Sallee Jennifer L, Scott Basil E Jr Revocable Trust to Beaulieu Lisa A, Beaulieu Timothy C, Beaulieu Timothy C Sr; Clubhouse Verandas Of Tara Unit 114; Dec. 22.
$145,100 Miller Carman, Miller Carman M to Montgomery Ross D, Montgomery Stefani L; Pt 30-33-18 2017 Ca 000533; Dec. 21.
$140,000 Rice Grace M, Rice William K to Marchetti Doreen, Marchetti Ralph Joseph; Blk D Sunny Shores Trailer Community; Dec. 22.
$138,000 Cherup John, Cherup Patrice, Xenakis Christina, Xenakis Patricia K, Xenakis Randall J, Xenakis Sean Kelly to Deak Tammy J, Deak William F; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 2303; Dec. 22.
$134,900 Edgar Lynn to Letsky Linda B, Letsky Peter J; Country Village Unit 4305; Dec. 22.
$129,000 Arintian Gerald P to Stanley Danica J; Palms Of Cortez Unit 11; Dec. 22.
$125,000 Harllee and Porges P A, Porges Hamlin Knowles and Hawk P A to 1205 Manatee LLC; Pelots Addition to Bradenton; Dec. 22.
$120,000 Bowles Thomas to Sanchez Armando L, Sanchez Sandra L; Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts; Dec. 22.
$120,000 Christenson LLC, Palawski James J to Cruz Duvigen Santiago; Lot 21 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; Dec. 22.
$120,000 Kayser Kurt C, Kayser Sara C to De Velasco Maria Cristina Cuesta, Sedlaczek Paul A Velasco; Mirror Lake Unit 4152; Dec. 21.
$114,700 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Zca Fidu Inc; Pt 7-34-18 2017 Td 000210; Dec. 22.
$110,000 Stewart Sandra to Winans Ethel V, Winans Riley E; Mirror Lake Unit 4125; Dec. 22.
$109,900 Johnson Sheryl L, Tomlinson Sheryl L to Tomlinson Curtis L, Tomlinson Sheryl L; Lot 27 Palma Sola Trace; Dec. 22.
$108,000 Hutcheson Brenda Joy, Hutcheson Curtis James to Alain Lousiette, Fleury Alain; Casco Dorado Unit 20; Dec. 22.
$105,000 Hiltbold Sally M, Yencarelli Dorothy I to Dorothy I Yencarelli Trust, Yencarelli Dorothy I; Garden Lakes Villas Unit 119; Dec. 22.
$100,000 Tyler Jonnie D, Tyler Joy K to Smolny John, Smolny Zofia; Palms Of Cortez Unit 7; Dec. 22.
$98,000 Stevens Brenda K, Stevens John M to Stevens Daphane D, Stevens John M; 0; Dec. 21.
$97,000 Ostneberg Holly A to Charlton Bettina; Lot 33 Blk A Sunny Shores Tra1Ler Community; Dec. 22.
$90,000 Gigliotti Joseph, Joseph Gigliati Declaration Of Trust to Lego Mc Corporation; Lot 19 Whitfield Park Of Commerce; Dec. 22.
$90,000 Olynyk Andrew D, Olynyk Janice L to Packer Roberta; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 25; Dec. 21.
$86,000 Dick Maurice, Emekekwue Linda to Batchelor Betty M; Oakwood Villas Unit 111; Dec. 22.
$85,797 Matelau Apisai, Matelau Kelesi to Bennett Richard C, Bennett Sally C, Richard C Bennett Trust; Pt 6-35-18; Dec. 22.
$84,000 Wallace Hilde R to Heintz Kristin D, Heintz William S, Loefgren Gail; Ironwood Sixth Unit 105 G; Dec. 22.
$77,800 Logan Derek E, Logan Derek Eugene, Logan Vernie Lorraine, Logan Vernie Lorraine, Sanders Ike, Sanders Iziah, Sanders Iziah J Jr, Sanders Iziah Jr, Sanders Vernie Lorraine, Suncoast Schools Federal Credit Union, Void Karen R, Void Karen R Sanders, Void Ka to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust, U S Bank Trust; Lot 14A Blk B Villas 2017 Ca 000902; Dec. 22.
$75,000 Jpmorgan Chase Bank to Lockard Richard; Cambridge Village Unit 6; Dec. 22.
$69,000 Beauvais Ivonne to Klawitter Kirk; Lot 17 Blk E Casa Loma; Dec. 22.
$62,347 Corbino Drake A to Corbino Cynthia L; Lot 42 Blk C Windsor Park; Dec. 27.
$59,000 Daugherty Debra S to Hemmel Arthur S; Lot 12 Blk F Desoto Community; Dec. 22.
$57,000 Graham Hilary E to Bologna Antonio J Jr, Bologna Maria G; Bayshore Gardens Unit 31; Dec. 21.
$56,000 Amber Glen Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc; Lot 5 Amber Glen; Dec. 22.
$54,250 Rome Alyson R, Rome Gregory E, Rome Kenneth A to Rome Candelaria, Rome Kenneth A; Willowbrook Unit 1201; Dec. 22.
$52,217 Ward Beth, Ward Kelly to Ward Beth; Rosedale; Dec. 21.
$52,000 Fowler Joanne B, Young Donald J, Young Jeffrey S, Young Thomas B to Brugh Barton L; Westwinds Village Unit F 2; Dec. 21.
$52,000 Nigro Nicholas J, Nigro Patrick T to Jenkins Connie; Second Bayshore Unit B 37; Dec. 22.
$50,000 Alder Marguerite L, Alder Walter R to Kasten Charles Iii, Kasten Sandy L; Lot 16 Blk H Casa Loma Mobilehome; Dec. 22.
$49,750 Burkholder Larry C, Burkholder Norma S to Miller Cassandra, Miller Justin; Pt 32-34-22; Dec. 22.
$49,000 Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2016 2, Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Davis Grant C, Davis Kristin M; Second Bayshore Unit C 4; Dec. 22.
$44,000 Strub Beth Ann, Strub Kim N to Bowen Larry L, Larry L Bowen Living Trust; Westwinds Village Unit A 8; Dec. 21.
$37,000 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Dec. 21.
$25,000 Wilkerson Jessica to Wilkerson Whitney; Blue Dolphin Building Of Harbor Pines Unit 1; Dec. 22.
$24,634 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Via Roma Beach Resort; Dec. 21.
$15,200 Pollock Hazel M, Wilson Hazel M to King Alton, King Denret M Jr, King Derret M Sr, Pollock Hazem M, Pollock Isaac H; Lot 4 Breeze Moore; Dec. 21.
$15,000 Buttino John to Higgins Claire; Lot 14 Blk 13 Village Green Of Bradenton; Dec. 22.
$15,000 Buttino William to Higgins Claire; Lot 14 Blk 13 Village Green Of Bradenton; Dec. 22.
$15,000 Pelissier Elaine, Pellisier Elaine to Higgins Claire; Lot 14 Blk 13 Village Green Of Bradenton; Dec. 22.
$15,000 Sullivan Lynn to Higgins Claire; Lot 14 Blk 13 Village Green Of Bradenton; Dec. 22.
$15,000 Young Annmarie to Higgins Claire; Lot 14 Blk 13 Village Green Of Bradenon; Dec. 22.
$12,400 Oakleaf Hammock Homeowners Association Inc, Tang Quy M, Woodie Andre Sr to Chauncey Keathel, December Land Trust; Lot 47 Oakleaf Hammock 2017 Cc 002017; Dec. 22.
$11,200 Manatee County Clerk Of Circuit Court to Waterfall Capital Group LLC; Citrus Grove Estates Unit R 17 2017 Td 000212; Dec. 22.
$8,000 Rosario Rafael to Cortes Desiree Nicole; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 65 3; Dec. 22.
$5,750 Long Bruce C, Long Grace S to Tryhubenko Jordan Elizabeth, Tryhubenko Paula Louise, Tryhubenko Steven Oleh; Penthouses at Gulf Stream Resort Unit 404; Dec. 21.
$5,750 Long Bruce C, Long Grace S to Tryhubenko Jordan Elizabeth, Tryhubenko Paula Louise, Tryhubenko Steven Oleh; Penthouses at Gulf Stream Resort Unit 404; Dec. 21.
$2,000 Wr Properties LLC to Reason Amanda, Reason Jody; White Sands Of Longboat Condominium Unit 117; Dec. 22.
$1,995 Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Condominium Association Inc to Seklejian Danielle, Seklejian Jason; Smugglers Cove Beach Resort Unit 211; Dec. 21.
$1,150 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Hawkins David, Hawkins Margaret; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 7; Dec. 21.
$1,150 Umbrella Beach Condominium Association Inc to Hawkins David, Hawkins Margaret; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit B 5; Dec. 21.
$1,000 Caplan Caroline R, Caplan Edward G L to Fisher Annette, Fisher David, Fisher Paul; White Sands Of Longboat Condominium Unit 217; Dec. 22.
$100 Ditech Financial LLC, Green Tree Servicing LLC, Reiber John A to Ditech Financial LLC; Callaway Glen at Golf Pointe Unit D 2 2017 Ca 002349; Dec. 22.
$100 Flynn Richard J, Flynn Shawn to Village Green Of Bradenton Condominium Section Association; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 418 2017 Ca 001284; Dec. 22.
$100 Hamer Linda L, Hamer Richard A to Daltorio Kendal Michelle, Farver Keane Timothy, Hamer Linda L, Hamer Richard A, Timothy Keante; Spring Lakes Vii Unit 2; Dec. 22.
$100 Joan L Kuehn Inter Vivos Trust, Kuehn Joan L to Kuehn Joan L; Cambridge Village Unit 10; Dec. 22.
$100 Kuehn Joan L to Callaway Hannah Nichole, Callaway Michael Paul, Callaway Nathan Garbrielle, Kuehn Joan L, Nelson Gene, Strahan Courtney Kala; Cambridge Village Unit 10; Dec. 22.
$10 Anastasia William J to Anastasia Christopher, Anastasia William, William Anastasia Living Trust; Blk 6 River Haven; Dec. 21.
$10 Andrews Shedrick to Sixa Investments; Blk 3 Lees Addition to The Village Of Manatee; Dec. 22.
$10 Anthony Lisa M to Anthony Lisa M; Blk B Bidwell Heights; Dec. 22.
$10 Arabian Armand Nick to Arabian Family Preservation Trust, Schmitz Sarah; Lot 4 Blk M Desoto Community; Dec. 22.
$10 Barrett Janet O to Barrett Family Trust, Labelle Linda; Fourth Bayshore Unit H 21; Dec. 22.
$10 Bazzano Salvatore, Bazzano Virginia to Bazzano Residential Trust, Bazzano Stephen A; Vizcaya Unit 1414; Dec. 21.
$10 Bennett Richard C, Bennett Sally S to Bennett Richard C, Bennett Sally S; Pt 11-34-18; Dec. 22.
$10 Bennett Richard C, Bennett Sally S, Richard C Bennett Trust to Bennett Richard C; Pt 11-34-18; Dec. 22.
$10 Bennett Richard C, Bennett Sally S, Sally S Bennett Trust to Bennett Sally S; Pt 11-34-18; Dec. 22.
$10 Biancardi Stefano to Biancardi Barbara Jean; Lot 30 Blk 1 Ballentine Manor Estates; Dec. 21.
$10 Blais Christian, Blais Gabrielle to Blais Christian; Shorewalk Bath and Tennis Club Unit 104A; Dec. 21.
$10 Blasingame Melissa A to Austin Sharon B Revocable Trust, Sharon B Austin Revocable Trust; Lot 31 Westfield Woods; Dec. 22.
$10 Borden Charles H Ira, Caldwell Trust Company, Charles H Borden Ira to Borden Charles H Jr Iira, Borden Gail, Caldwell Trust Company, Charles H Borden Jr Iira, Sundberg Adrienne M; Blk 6 Uplands; Dec. 21.
$10 Boyett Susan M to Neely Glenys, Neely Ronald W; West Wind Shores Unit 105; Dec. 21.
$10 Bradley Carol S, Bradley Lionel J to Bradley Carol S, Bradley Jerome K, Bradley Lionel J, Bradley Robert A, Gocher Susan E, Lionel J Bradley and Carol S Bradley Trust; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 501; Dec. 21.
$10 Bradley Carol S, Bradley Lionel J, Lionel J Bradley and Carol S Bradley Revocable Trust to Bradley Carol S, Bradley Lionel J; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 501; Dec. 21.
$10 Breslich Jean G Trust No 1, Breslich Richard L, Jean G Breslich Trust No 1, Richard L Breslich Trust No 1 to Hanover Properties LLC; Palma Sola Harbour Unit 113; Dec. 21.
$10 Brockelman Robert H, Brockelman Shirlee J, Brockelman Shirley J to Brockelman Robert H, Brockelman Shirlee J, Brockelman Trust; Edgewater Cove at Perico Bay Club Unit 63; Dec. 21.
$10 Buttino Lois I to Buttino John, Buttino William, Pelissier Elaine, Pellisier Elaine, Sullivan Lynn, Young Annmarie; Or2702 Pg5411; Dec. 22.
$10 Caltabiano Michael L, Caltabiano Peggy A to Caltabiano Michael L, Caltabiano Peggy A, Caltabiano Trust; River Wilderness; Dec. 21.
$10 Castle Robin A, Castle Ronald M to Castle Robin A, Castle Ronald M, Ronald M Castle and Robin A Castle Revocable Living Trust; Lot 31 Blk 2 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; Dec. 21.
$10 Catlett Kathleen Carr to Catlett Kathleen Carr, Catlett Shane; Lot 9 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 22.
$10 Champion Mortgage Company, Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2016 2 Wilmington Savings Fund Society; Second Bayshore Unit C 4; Dec. 22.
$10 Charles R Taylor Special Needs Trust, Taylor Mark R to Taylor Mark R; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 245 D; Dec. 22.
$10 Charron William W to Charron Vivian Jane Joint Trust, Charron William W, William W Charron and Vivian Jane Charron Joint Trust; Lot 44 Marineland; Dec. 27.
$10 Chepenik Leslie B to Chepenik Kenneth B, Chepenik Leslie B, Kenneth and Leslie Chepenik Living Trust; Little Gull Cottages Unit 1; Dec. 21.
$10 Colley Nancy K to Brisbane John Lee, Colley Nancy K; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 12; Dec. 22.
$10 Corn Jean M to Corn Jean M, Corn John F; Lot 4139 Twin Rivers; Dec. 22.
$10 Cox Susan to Cox Susan D, Susan D Cox Living Trust; Lot 57 Summerfield Village; Dec. 21.
$10 Croke Charles L, Croke Deborah to Croke Charles L, Croke Deborah D, Croke Family Trust; Lot 55 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; Dec. 21.
$10 Curtis Bertha J, Curtis Candy B, Valentine Candy B, Valentine Ted W to Valentine Candy B, Valentine Family Trust, Valentine Ted W; Lot 22 Blk E Bay Lake Estates; Dec. 21.
$10 De La Paz Sanchez Salv1Na, Santana Blas Celerino to Guadalupe Martinez Maria Elena, Perez Santana Jesus; Pt 1-34-17; Dec. 22.
$10 Ervin Philip Craig to Ervin Philip Craig, Fairway Gardens Revocable Trust; Fairway Gardens Ii at Tara Unit 21 101; Dec. 21.
$10 Garrett Turner Revocable Trust, Turner Garrett A to 7604 Lake Vista Court Unit 405 LLC; Lake Vista Residences Unit F 405; Dec. 21.
$10 Glendenning Janette M, Patricia A Zakour Family Trust, Zakour Patricia A Family Trust to Glendenning Janette M; Runaway Bay Unit 289; Dec. 21.
$10 Gringhuis Eppe Hendrick, Gringhuis Wilma to Gringhuis Eppe Hendrick, Gringhuis Scott; Sugar Creek Country Club Travel Trailer Park Unit 1310; Dec. 22.
$10 Hall Jeffrey C, Hall Trust to Partridge Gregory H, Potter Douglas H; Lot 27 Blk C Lakeridge Falls; Dec. 22.
$10 Hanke Delpha R, Hanke Walter G to Hanke Delpha R, Hanke Living Trust, Hanke Walter G; Lot 6 Blk A Rosedale 1; Dec. 21.
$10 Harmony Asset Management Group LLC to Heistand Shelley, Mcgurk William J; Laguna at Riviera Dunes Ii Unit 602; Dec. 21.
$10 Hoendorf David R, Hoendorf Denice E to David R Hoendorf and Denice E Hoendorf Revocable Trust, Hoendorf David R, Hoendorf Denice E; Terraces 4 Of Tara Unit 206; Dec. 21.
$10 Horner Wesley R to Mingo Holdings LLC; River Preserve Unit 1206; Dec. 21.
$10 Horner Wesley R to Mingo Holdings LLC; Ironwood First Unit 106 A; Dec. 21.
$10 Horner Wesley R to Horner Wesley R, Wesley R Horner Revocable Trust; Lot 235 Sabal Harbour; Dec. 21.
$10 Horner Wesley R to Mingo Holdings LLC; Ironwood Third Unit 106D; Dec. 21.
$10 House Clifford W, House Daniel A to House Clifford W; Lake View Unit 206; Dec. 21.
$10 Jacobson Stuart A to Compton Davidson Debra Kay, Compton Debra Kay, Jacobson Stuart A, Jacobson Timothy H, Jacobson William Scott; Lot 51 Worns Park; Dec. 21.
$10 Jeffries Karen, Le Karen N to Visvalingam Vatsala, Visvalingam Vernu; Preserve at Panther Ridge; Dec. 22.
$10 Kimberlain Carol Bosley, Kimberlain Eugene Larry to Resort Sixty Six Owners Association Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 221; Dec. 22.
$10 Kuster John Herman to John Herman Kuster Trust, Kuster John Herman; Lot 1 Blk 4 Lakeridge Falls; Dec. 22.
$10 Lbs Enterprises Inc to Bui Lynne A, Lynne A Bui Living Trust; Lot 142 Oakhurst; Dec. 21.
$10 Leeth Francesca to Deleonardis Dominick; Lot 5 Blk A Fair Lane Acres Second; Dec. 21.
$10 Lehigh Kimberly, Smith Kimberly, Ter Keurst Kimberly to Ter Keurst Bernard L Iv; Shell Cove Unit 205; Dec. 22.
$10 Leist Judith Francies, Mandell Judith F to Judith Francies Leist Trust, Leist Judith Francies; Noble Park; Dec. 22.
$10 Linder Charles G, Linder Sandra A to Linder Charles G, Linder Sandra A, Linder Trust; Lot 193 Artisan Lakes Esplanade; Dec. 21.
$10 Long L P Le to Visvalingam Vatsala, Visvalingam Vernu; Preserve at Panther Ridge; Dec. 22.
$10 Martin Anna Conn to Anna C Martin Trust, Martin Anna C; Lot 35 Magnolia Point; Dec. 21.
$10 Mcdonald Cecil G, Mcdonald Lorena Ann to Hogan Debra A, Mcdonald Lorena Ann; Sugar Creek Resort Association Inc; Dec. 22.
$10 Nelson Homes Inc to Williams Carol A Thoele, Williams Richard C; Or2631 Pg1095; Dec. 22.
$10 Newton Developments Inc to Rosedale Master Homeowners Association Inc; 0; Dec. 22.
$10 Obranic George J Jr to Durant Edna; Lot 1 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Dec. 21.
$10 Poling Billie A to Resort Sixty Six Owners Association Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 214; Dec. 22.
$10 Posma Judy A, Posma Lee A to Posma Judy A, Posma Lee A, Posma Revocable Living Trust; Leisure Lake Village Unit 372; Dec. 21.
$10 Prior Kelly, Prior Zoller Kelly, Zoller Lee to Zoller Lee; Lot 54 Flamingo Cay; Dec. 22.
$10 Race Joan V, Race Lloyd W to Race Lloyd W; Lot 4 River Isles; Dec. 22.
$10 Reid James E to James Edward Reid and Linda Susan Peterson Reid Joint Revocable Trust, Reid James Edward, Reid Linda Susan Peterson; Lot 104 Woods Of Whitfield; Dec. 22.
$10 Rowland Brittany to Rowland Thomas; Lot 403 Villages Of Thousand Oaks Villages; Dec. 22.
$10 Short Anne Lorraine, Van Hassent John Thomas to Schwartz Raymond Arthur, Short Anne Lorraine; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 411; Dec. 21.
$10 Tattam Elizabeth, Tattam Kevin to 214 Sycamore Holdings LLC; Pt 18-34-16; Dec. 22.
$10 Taylor Alcee Jr, Taylor Betty Jean to Mcvey Kim, Taylor Alcee Jr, Taylor Betty Jean; Pt 3-35-16; Dec. 22.
$10 Taylor Mark R to Mrrl Holdings LLC; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 245 D; Dec. 22.
$10 Ulin Carole D, Ulin Walter M to Ulin Carole D, Ulin Carole Trust, Ulin Walter M, Ulin Walter Trust, Walter and Carole Ulin Trust; Lot 41 Eaton Place; Dec. 21.
$10 Van Caloen Elizabeth, Van Caloen Herve to 102 S 6 Street LLC; Lot 2 Blk 10 Cortez Beach; Dec. 22.
$10 Vermie Kirk E, Vermie Linda F to Vermie Kirk E; Gold Tree Co Op Inc Unit 243; Dec. 21.
$10 Wallace Christina M to Durant Edna; Lot 1 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; Dec. 21.
$10 Ward Theodore W to Miceli Jean Marie, Ward Theodore W; Tara Verandas Tow Unit 106; Dec. 22.
$10 Ward Wllson Lois, Wilson Daniel S to Lois G Ward Wilson Living Trust, Ward Wilson Lois G; Lot 10 Sanctuary; Dec. 22.
$10 Werle Brett F, Werle Dawn B, Werle Family Nominee Trust, Werle Frederick E, Werle June B to Werle Brett F; Lot 28 Mote Ranch; Dec. 21.
$10 Willis Karen Taylor to Taylor Mark R; Sherwood Village Of Wildewood Springs Unit 245 D; Dec. 22.
$10 Winterbottom Jeana Marie to Crespo Yessenia, Jeana Marie Winterbotiom Revocable Living Trust, Winterbottom Jeana Marie, Winterbottom Michael Roy; Lot 8 Blk B Woods Of Palma Sola; Dec. 22.
$10 Yanuzzelli Gloria M, Yanuzzelli John V to Yanuzzelli Family Trust, Yanuzzelli Gloria M, Yanuzzelli John V; Lot 9 Tailfeather Way at Tara; Dec. 21.
$1 2012 B Property Holdings LLC to Tah 2017 2 Borrower LLC; 0; Dec. 22.
$1 Sby 2014 1 Borrower LLC to Tah 2017 2 Borrower LLC; 0; Dec. 22.
$0 Archer Kristy Janelle, Lakeland Regional Mortgage Corporation, Mason Kristy, Mason Shawn T, Oakwood Villas Condominium Owners Association Inc to Cam Xviii Trust, Hmc Assets LLC; 2016 Ca 002930 Or2687 Pg5803; Dec. 21.
$0 Brookshear Arnold Lynn Sr, Brookshear Hool Pamela L, Country Lakes Co Op Inc, Florida Department Of Revenue, Hill Brookshear Jo Anne, Internal Revenue Service to Patriot Bank; Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 403 2016 Ca 000536; Dec. 22.
$0 Burcham Terry L to Burcham Charles H, Burcham Terry L; Lot 27 Blk I Heather Hills Estates; Dec. 22.
$0 Chasse Louis J, Chasse Margaret M to Chasse Louis J, Chasse Louis Joseph Revocable Living Trust, Chasse Margaret M, Louis Joseph Chasse and Margaret Mary Chasse Revocable Living Trust; Lot 7 North River Estates; Dec. 22.
$0 Claros Dennine M, Claros Jones Dennine M to Agramonte Karen, Agramonte Victor I; Pt 35-34-17; Dec. 21.
$0 Geller William A to Geller William A, William A Geller Revocable Trust; River Preserve Unit 2105; Dec. 21.
$0 Krogshede Maria to Bicksler T John; Palm Lake Estates Unit 275; Dec. 22.
$0 Mckee Susan M, Susan M Mckee Trust to Moss Jennifer A; Lot 67 Manatee Oaks Iia; Dec. 21.
$0 Newton Developments Inc to Rosedale Master Homeowners Association Inc; 0; Dec. 27.
$0 Poppler Arlene B to Larson Pamela K, Poppler Arlene B; Blk 9 Sagamore Estates; Dec. 22.
$0 Schroeder Manatee Ranch Inc, Smr 2050 LLC to Lakewood Ranch Stewardship District; Or2704 Pg2415; Dec. 22.
$0 Shaffer Brian F, Shaffer Thomasina E to Shaffer Brian F; Blk 5 Holiday Heights; Dec. 21.
$0 Slv Ii Cce Venture LP to Country Club East Homeowners Association; Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; Dec. 22.
Comments