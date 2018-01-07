Names and faces: Jan. 8, 2018

Shannan Claire Neri, of the Bradenton-based Neri Law Group, was honored by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the 10 best for client satisfaction in 2017. Attorneys chosen must pass the organization’s selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, research and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation. The list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney-selection process.
Donna Evans of Goodwill Manasota was named Business Partner of the Year during the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee’s end-of-year banquet. Evans, who has worked for Goodwill for 18 years and been involved with RASM for seven, was honored for her service to the association and our community. She was responsible for pioneering the White Glove Service, which helps community members pack up and remove unwanted items from their homes, such as after a loved one has been lost or when downsizing.
Misty Servia, the planning department manager for King Engineering Associates office in Sarasota, was appointed to represent Manatee County on the Citizens Advisory Committee of the Metropolitan Planning Organization. The committee provides input to the transportation planning process that reflects the views and attitudes of citizens.
Michael DiRaimo was hired as a medical malpractice attorney at the Sarasota office of Walters Levine & Lozano. In addition to Sarasota, the firm has offices in Tampa and Chicago.
