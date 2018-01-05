Roaches force one Manatee County restaurant to close for more than a week

One Manatee County restaurant was shut down for roach and rodent activity, while others were cited for the presence of mold-like substances and issues with storing food at the proper temperature.
- Cedars Bar & Grill, 645 Cedars Court, Longboat Key, was temporarily shut down Dec. 20 when inspectors found lives roaches and rodent droppings in the restaurant’s kitchen. Other citations included food being cold held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees and a stop sale issued on food due to temperature abuse. Four follow-up inspections in eight days all revealed more live roaches on site. Cedars re-opened Dec. 28 after it passed a fifth visit, according to inspectors.
- At Sharky’s Sea Grill, 2519 N. Gulf Dr., Bradenton Beach, there was no proof of state-approved employee training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- Inspectors said the menus at Wolves Head Pizza & Wings, 1837 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, did not identify which items contain row or uncooked animal food, and there were foods in the kitchen that had been prepared more than 24 hours earlier but did not have a proper date marking.
- Foods were stored at temperatures higher than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler at The Ranch Grill, 14475 State Road 70 E., #110, Lakewood Ranch. There was also a buildup of black/green mold-like substance inside of an ice bin and there was no soap for employees at the handwash sink.
