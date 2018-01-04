IIHF chief urges players to press NHL on going to Olympics

International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene' Fasel placed the emphasis on NHL players to persuade the league to compete the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
NHL Players' Association chief Don Fehr responded by saying it's a little more complicated than that.
Though Fehr believes it's in the league's best interest to compete at the 2022 Olympics, he told The Associated Press on Thursday that he's not ready to commit to re-opening bargaining talks next year in a bid to have that happen. Fehr also put the onus back on Fasel by noting the IIHF will have to budge on its position of refusing paying for transportation and players' insurance costs for 2022.
Fehr was responding to comments Fasel made following a news conference at the world junior hockey championship in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.
The NHL elected against having its players participate at the Winter Games in South Korea next month, and has yet to commit to whether it will participate in 2022. Fasel said "the solution is in the hands of the players" in contract talks starting in September 2020.
