Business

New way to pamper your pets coming to Bradenton

By James A. Jones Jr.

January 04, 2018 02:22 PM

A 14,244-square-foot PetSuites Pet Resort & Spa is proposed for 5205, 5255 and 5405 53rd Ave. E. in Bradenton, according to documents filed with Manatee County Building and Development Services.

PetSuites has locations in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio, according to the PetSuites of America website. The proposed Bradenton PetSuites would be the first in Florida.

PetSuites describes itself as the “leader of the pack” in the pet boarding industry.

“For over 15 years, we’ve delivered world-class boarding, daycare and grooming services at conveniently located resorts,” the website said.

The company serves cats and dogs and its rooms are fully climate controlled.

The proposed Bradenton-area PetSuites would be located on three acres north of State Road 70 and be bordered on the east and north by Natalie Way and on the west by 51st Street East.

In addition to the 14,244-square-foot building, 28 parking spaces, utilities and stormwater management infrastructure are planned.

The property owner is listed as Marlene W. Helfrich Revocable Trust of LaGrange, Ky. The acreage is under contract to Beta Equity Investments of Indianapolis.

PetSuites are open 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except for New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The pet resort closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Calls to Beta Equity Investments for comment were not immediately returned.

Engineer and landscape architect for the project is listed as Foresite Group Inc. of Tampa. The architect is GPD Group Inc., of Akron, Ohio.

Manatee County Government staff comments on the project are due by Jan. 17.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053

