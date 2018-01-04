The Crosley Nomad portable turntable.
Gadget Guru: Crosley Nomad portable turntable delivers big sound

By Gregg Ellman

Special to the Herald

January 04, 2018 12:50 PM

Upon viewing the unopened Crosley Nomad portable turntable ($199.95), it would be easy to assume that it’s a throwback briefcase. Once opened, though, you’ll see there’s a good reason to take old records off the shelf, dust them off and get them spinning on this self-contained vinyl player.

Even if you’re new to the vinyl resurgence world, using a turntable is simple. Assuming you have some 33 1/3 , 45 or 78 RPM records, you’re set for some great listening with the three-speed turntable. An adapter is included for 45’s.

A diamond stylus needle is included with the belt-driven turntable, which has built-in dynamic full-range stereo speakers (one on each side) for great sound on the AC-powered system. Or connect it to external speakers and systems with the RCA audio-out port. For private listening, plug your headphones into the headphone port.

A USB connection lets it connect to Mac and Window computer systems for turning your vinyl into digital audio files with the included software.

The portability makes it simple to move from room to room or take on a trip. Either way, the Nomad is a great choice if you’re looking to either relive or join the vinyl listening world.

More information: crosleyradio.com

Wireless headphones

IFrogz has expanded its versatile wireless audio lineup with five new products, all with Bluetooth 4.1 technology.

They include three in-ear earbuds and a pair of over-the-ear headphones.

The earbuds include the Resound ($29.99), with a discreet, low-profile design that essentially winds up for easy storage. Inside each earbud is a 5.5-mm driver with about 10 hours of battery life before a USB charge is needed.

They are built with an IPX-2 water-resistant rating, which is great for high-intense workouts. A built-in mic is perfect for hands-free calls and the earbuds utilize Qualcom cVc noise cancellation technology.

The other earbuds are the Flex Force ($29.99) and Free Rein ($19.99) earbuds.

The Flex Force has a comfortable neck back with the earbuds attached to a lightweight wire on each side. Each speaker has an 8-mm driver with about 8 hours of battery life before charging.

Each earbud has a magnetic tip to keep them in place when they aren’t being used.

The Free Rein earbuds are built with wing tips for a secure fit. They have 10-mm drivers and 5 hours of battery life. A flat cable connects the earbuds to the control knob and keeps it tangle- and knot-free.

The Flex Force and Free Rein also have controls for calls, audio and music selections.

If you want over-the-ear with an ergonomic fit, the Resound ($34.99) and Toxix ($24.99) have adjustable flexible headbands, comfortable foam-layered ear cups and iPX2 sweat-resistant construction.

The Resound is designed for music aficionados who want their music to be heard with highs, lows and mid-tones, all through powerful 40-mm drivers, The battery life is about 20 hours and a Aux-in port lets users attach a 3.5-mm cable for direct listening.

The Toxix features 30-mm drivers, a built-in microphone and 10 hours of battery life.

More: zagg.com

Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman

