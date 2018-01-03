Star2Star Communications merges with Blueface, a European company

Star2Star Communications, a leading Hybrid Cloud Communications company, and Blueface, the pan-European Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, announced their merger on Wednesday.
Star2Star, which uses a Sarasota mailing address, is based in southern Manatee County at 600 Tallevast Road.
“The combined entity ‘StarBlue’ instantly becomes a top-five global provider in the rapidly growing global Unified Communications market,” the company said in a press release.
With operations across the United States and Europe, the operating companies will retain their existing trading names in their respective markets, Star2Star in the United States and Blueface in Europe, with a combined global workforce in excess of 500 people.
Florida will remain the North American headquarters while Dublin, Ireland, will remain as the European headquarters for Blueface.
Founded in Sarasota in 2006, Star2Star moved to Manatee County in 2009. It has grown from 2,000 square feet of office space to more than 50,000, with plans to add another 40,000 square feet, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.
Star2Star Communications combined voice, video, mobile and fax communications into one system for clients such as Long John Silver’s, Goodwill and Dollar General.
Norman Worthington, CEO of Star2Star, becomes executive chairman of Star2Star and Blueface. Alan Foy, CEO, Blueface, also becomes CEO of Star2Star and Group CEO of StarBlue. Nameer Kazzaz, chief technology officer at Blueface will assume the Group Co-CTO role for the merged company along with his colleague Sergey Galchenko of Star2Star.
Michelle Accardi, Star2Star’s president and chief revenue officer, will assume the same role across the group. John McGovern, chief financial officer of Star2Star, will assume the Group CFO role in the merged company. David Portnowitz, chief marketing officer of Star2Star, will take on this role for the group, and Bruce Illes, chief legal officer of Star2Star, will also take on the role of Group CLO.
