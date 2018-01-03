GOP's Fischbach assumes Lt. Gov. role, rejects higher pay

FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Michelle Fischbach holds a news conference in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota's new Republican Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach said Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, that she'll reject the job's higher salary and hasn't scheduled the constitutionally-required oath of office as she fights to keep her seat in the Senate. Star Tribune via AP, File Brian Peterson