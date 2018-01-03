Luxury home builder Toll Brothers has announced plans to build The Isles at Lakewood Ranch on property north of University Parkway. Toll Brothers paid $12.5 million for the 340-acre property. Home sales would begin in 2018.
Business

Here’s what sold for more than $12 million in Manatee County

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

January 03, 2018 01:50 PM

Manatee

Toll Brothers paid Schroeder-Manatee Ranch $12.5 million for 340 acres north of University Parkway, according to documents filed with the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court’s office.

The company has approval to build as many as 450 one- and two-story homes at The Isles at Lakewood Ranch, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

The West Indies-themed homes planned for The Isles would be located between two other luxury developments: The Lake Club and The Concession.

The $12.5 land transaction is the largest reported by the Clerk’s office this week. Other notable transactions:

  • Manatee County paid $5.2 million to LWR Sports LLC and SMR Northeast LLC for Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, as previously reported in the Herald. Premier Sports Campus includes 127 acres with 23 grass fields, a 3,200-seat stadium, and several buildings. Officials for Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, the developer of Lakewood Ranch, first signaled to Manatee County they were interested in selling ther property in June 2017.
  • Homes by Towne, through its component HBT at Woodleaf Hammock LLC, paid $5.19 million to SMR Northwest Land LLC for 95 acres of raw land at Lakewood Ranch south of State Road 64 East between Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and White Eagle Boulevard. Homes by Towne has long been active in projects at Lakewood Ranch, and is one of the first two builders to open models in the new Waterside neighborhood.
  • Oneco Center Holdings LLC of Fort Lauderdale paid $4.9 million to Harwin Tobin Oneco Square LLC of Hollywood for a shopping center at 5108 15th St. E. The shopping center, located north of 53rd Avenue East, last sold for $9.5 million in 2007.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

  Comments  

