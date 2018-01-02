New year, new car? What experts say are some of 2018’s best buys

That new car smell is pretty sweet, but maybe not as sweet as getting the most bang for your buck when buying that new car.
The experts at Kelley Blue Book looked at the 2018 models and picked a few of their favorites that will get consumers the best deal.
Honda led the way with the most awards, leading half of the 12 categories announced by Kelley Blue Book.
The 2018 Honda Accord was selected as the Overall Best Buy and the best midsize car, while the Honda Civic, CR-V, Pilot, Odyssey and Clarity PHEV led their individual categories as well.
Never miss a local story.
Resale value of the vehicle and five-year cost-to-own calculations are a large part of the analysis, according to the KBB website.
But it was a “major redesign” and the latest technology that pushed the Accord to the top of the KBB list, officials told Spectrum Bay News 9.
“It’s an all new car,” Kelley Blue Book managing editor Matt DeLorenzo said. “It’s demonstrably better in technology, design and driving.”
Bill and Phyllis Hodges recently purchased a new Accord at Brandon Honda, where it’s already a top-seller, and told Bay News 9 they love the technology in the car.
“This car has more technology on it than most of the airplanes I learned to fly,” Bill Hodges said.
Kelley Blue Book’s 2018 Best Buy List
Small car: Honda Civic
Midsize car: Honda Accord (overall winner)
Full-size car: Chevrolet Impala
Small SUV: Honda CR-V
Midsize SUV: Honda Pilot
Full-size SUV: Ford Expedition
Minivan: Honda Odyssey
Pickup truck: Ford F-150
Electric/Hybrid car: Honda Clarity PHEV
Performance car: Porsche 718 Boxter
Luxury car: Audi A5 sport-back
Luxury SUV: Audi Q5
Comments