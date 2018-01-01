Business

Tobacco tax, college desegregation money among 2018 issues

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and JEFF AMY Associated Press

January 01, 2018 09:31 AM



JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi lawmakers are starting their 2018 session with a long list of issues to debate.

They could consider the first tobacco tax increase in nearly a decade.

The three historically black universities will try to maintain enhanced financial support they have been receiving from a desegregation lawsuit settlement.

Legislators could expand public subsidies for some children to attend private schools.

The short-funded state crime lab is requesting money to hire more people and buy more equipment.

And, legislators could debate whether oil-spill damages payments would be reserved for projects along the Gulf Coast.

The three-month legislative session begins at noon Tuesday.

