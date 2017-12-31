What’s up with bitcoin? Monthly meet-up hopes to answer your questions

More Videos 2:22 Bitcoin Believers Pause 1:36 Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government 0:28 Outstanding leader to be recognized by Manatee Chamber of Commerce 2:01 Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 0:46 How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in 2:52 Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 1:47 At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment 1:29 Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:13 Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 0:49 Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in Alex Solis gives the audience advice for choosing a legitimate and reliable cryptocurrency to invest in at a cryptocurrency meet-up. He said he only invests in cryptocurrencies that have been backed by large corporations. For example, Disney backs a digital currency known as Dragonchain. McDonald’s and IBM have taken similar approaches. Alex Solis gives the audience advice for choosing a legitimate and reliable cryptocurrency to invest in at a cryptocurrency meet-up. He said he only invests in cryptocurrencies that have been backed by large corporations. For example, Disney backs a digital currency known as Dragonchain. McDonald’s and IBM have taken similar approaches. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

Alex Solis gives the audience advice for choosing a legitimate and reliable cryptocurrency to invest in at a cryptocurrency meet-up. He said he only invests in cryptocurrencies that have been backed by large corporations. For example, Disney backs a digital currency known as Dragonchain. McDonald’s and IBM have taken similar approaches. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com