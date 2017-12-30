Business

Top 2017 Mississippi stories include plane crash, union vote

By JEFF AMY Associated Press

December 30, 2017 09:02 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

A military plane crashed in the Mississippi Delta, Nissan employees rejected a union and regulators said no to a power plant.

Those were among Mississippi's top news stories of 2017 — a year the Magnolia State celebrated the 200th anniversary of its admission to the Union. The bicentennial was punctuated by a visit from President Donald Trump to the state's new history and civil rights museums, even though protesters said he had no business attending an event noting the African-American struggle for freedom.

Other news was just tragic — eight deaths in a chain of shootings brought on by a domestic dispute, a tornado that killed four including a grandfather and grandson, and a train that hit a bus in a deadly crash.

