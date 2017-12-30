Business

Car-tab tax initiative fails to garner enough signatures

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 08:42 AM

SEATTLE

Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman says his initiative to toss out Sound Transit's car-tab taxes and instead tax every vehicle in the state at $30 has failed to collect enough signatures and will not be on the ballot next year.

The Seattle Times reports Eyman needed to collect nearly 260,000 signatures by Friday, which is the last business day of the year.

In a letter to supporters Eyman wrote that the initiative didn't make it because not enough money was raised to hire paid petitioners to supplement signature-collection work done by volunteers.

Eyman is currently facing a $2.1 million lawsuit from the state attorney general alleging that he misused campaign funds for personal expenses.

Eyman's initiative would have dealt a large blow to Sound Transit's finances and plans to bring more light rail, expanded bus and commuter rail service to the region.

