Earth Fare needs more than 100 to staff supermarket at Lakewood Ranch

The Earth Fare supermarket at Lakewood Ranch remains under construction, but the company already has started its outreach to hire more than 100 workers to staff the store.
Applicants are invited to apply online at earthfare.com/lakewoodranch/ and attend a hiring event from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Jan. 4-6 at Even Hotel, 6231 Lake Osprey Dr., Lakewood Ranch. The Even Hotel was formerly the Holiday Inn Lakewood Ranch.
“Working at Earth Fare is not just a job: it’s about making a difference. That’s because we believe that the better you eat, the longer you live. And at the heart of that belief are team members who are dedicated to helping people live happier, healthier, longer lives,” the company says on its website.
Never miss a local story.
Earth Fare is one of the primary anchors of The Green at Lakewood Ranch shopping center, now under construction on the northeast corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and State Road 70 East. The Green is a 37-acre mixed use development within the Lakewood Ranch CORE area. CORE stands for Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration.
Working at Earth Fare is not just a job: it’s about making a difference.
Earth Fare website
Tavistock is the developer of The Green, planned for 525,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space.
Although a date has not been announced for the opening of the new Earth Fare store, the company website says that it is “coming soon, winter 2008.”
Earth Fare will be the first non-Publix supermarket located at Lakewood Ranch. It’s nearest Publix competitor is across the street at Lakewood Walk shopping center.
The company is looking to fill full- and part-time positions, including artisan bread makers, meat cutters, line cooks, bookkeepers, cashiers and department clerks in all areas.
Earth Fare is also recruiting local suppliers; the deadline to apply is Sunday.
The company was founded as a modest natural food store, called Dinner for the Earth, in Asheville, North Caolina, in 1975 with the mission of “offering real food to enable people to regain control of their health.”
In 1994, the company changed its name to Earth Fare and became a full-service supermarket.
Today, more than 75 percent of Earth Fare brand products are organic and free of genetically modified organisms.
Earth Fare has more than 40 stores in nine states. Other Florida Earth Fare supermarkets are in Seminole, Oldsmar, Ocala, Gainesville, Jacksonville and Tallahassee.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments