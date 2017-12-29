Business

Ketchikan considers ordnance on health care transparency

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 09:27 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Ketchikan officials are seeking an ordinance requiring health care practitioners in the city to disclose estimated medical costs to patients before they receive treatment.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the proposed ordinance is modeled after the health care cost transparency ordinance that was adopted in Anchorage earlier this year.

Officials with the Greater Ketchikan Chamber of Commerce are calling for the ordinance, claiming it would help create better market conditions and increase consumer satisfaction.

Officials with PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center told the city council at its meeting last week that they would like to see a broad debate take place between all stakeholders before a decision is made.

The Ketchikan City Council did not take action on the proposed ordnance last week.

