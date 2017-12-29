Business

House Speaker Straus is Dallas Morning News Texan of 2017

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 09:25 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

DALLAS

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus has been named The Dallas Morning News' Texan of the Year for protecting the state during the legislative session from what the newspaper says was the "far-right dominance of the Republican Party."

The newspaper says Straus had "uncommon impact" in 2017 by shielding Texas from "some of its worst political impulses." In its announcement Friday, The Morning News specifically cited Straus' role blocking House passage of the so-called bathroom bill that targeted transgender students, saying his actions prevented serious economic damage to Texas and allowed the state to dodge the taint of state-sanctioned discrimination.

Straus has said he won't be seeking re-election in 2018, giving up his speaker's post after a record-tying 10 years.

The newspaper has designated a Texan of the Year since 2003.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video