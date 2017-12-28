Multi-family residential units planned at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club

One hundred multi-family units and an amenity center are coming to The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Lakewood Ranch, according to documents filed with Manatee County government.
The Ritz-Carlton golf residences are planned on 51.6 acres of the 327.44-acre golf course, according to the documents.
Thirty-four 12,760-square-foot buildings with three units each would be located at 14502 70th Terrace E., adjacent to The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club designed by Tom Fazio.
Other neighboring properties include Country Club East and Phase 3 of Bellisle residential.
SLAB, LLC of Wichita, Kansas, is listed as owner of the project.
The developer declined to comment on questions about proposed price points for the residences and the anticipated start of sales.
The Ritz-Carlton golf residences would be the first homes built on the golf course property.
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club opened to club members on Dec. 17, 2005, and to Ritz-Carlton Sarasota hotel guests on Jan. 22, 2006.
The developer is seeking approvals for preliminary and final site plans and for construction plans.
