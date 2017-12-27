Airport Commerce Center warehouse flex property sells for $10.4 million

Airport Commerce Center, an office and warehouse complex in the 7000 block of 15th Street East and the 1100 through 1400 blocks of Tallevast Road, recently sold for $10.4 million, according to records from the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office.
“We are really excited about the property. It’s an absolute winner, but we have work to do,” new owner Lee Rosner said Wednesday.
Airport Commerce Center, located just north of Sarasota Bradenton International Aiport, is a 183,283-square-foot warehouse flex property comprised of eight buildings with central air conditioning throughout the office and warehouse areas, according to the Airport Commerce Center web site. The buildings were constructed in 1985 and 1994.
“It’s a great property. The bricks and sticks are good, and the units have good ceiling height,” Rosner said. “But we have a shopping list of things to take care of. Our plan is to get the property back into first-class condition. We have a capital improvement plan, beautification, landscaping and parking lot work to do. We will be taking care of any deferred maintenance.”
Airport Commerce LLC of North Miami sold the property to ACC Sarasota DAT LLC and ACC Sarasota LAR LLC. Both companies have an address at Hauppauge, N.Y.
The property last sold in 2012 for $8.3 million, according to records at the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s Office.
In 2006, the property sold for $15,250,000.
Space availability in the building ranges from 1,900 square feet to 4,949 square feet.
“We have a lot of leasing activity going on right now,” Rosner said. “We will pay attention to the tenants.”
Newmark Knight Frank, a multinational real estate service firm, has been retained as property manager and will be working with Jeff Button, broker-owner of Sarasota-based Richardson Kleiber Walter Kleiber Button Inc.
Rosner called Newmark a first-class operation and Button a good fit for the company as its on-the-ground representative.
For more information, visit accsarasota.com.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
