Gadget Guru: A wireless smart thermometer that will cook your meat to perfection

Apption Labs calls its meater ($69) the first wireless smart-meat thermometer. I had my wife do the testing – I’ve always been lacking in cooking skills – and it now has my household’s seal of approval.
Use it while cooking in an oven, on a grill, on a stovetop or in a rotisserie. Temperature readings are sent to an app, and users select how they want the meat cooked (rare, medium, well, etc.).
The app (iOS and Android) alert users of the cooking time and when the meat is ready.
The pen-shaped meater is built with a stainless steel, water-resistant construction. A pair of sensor probes measure the internal (up to 212 degree) and external temperature (up to 527 degrees) of your cooking choice.
A rechargeable AAA battery is included to power the meater for 24 hours before a charge is needed. A wood-grain charger with a built-in LED indicator is included to charge up to 100 times.
More information: meater.com
Video doorbell
If you ask me, every house should have a Ring video doorbell. Once you see what this device can do, you’ll know why I say this.
It replaces your doorbell and in this case, I’ve finally gotten to testing the wired Pro model ($249). It’s a relatively easy do-it-yourself project, assuming you have an existing hardwired doorbell in place.
The Ring Pro kit includes the doorbell, hardware and all the tools needed, including the drill bit. Four interchangeable face plates to match your home’s exterior are included along with easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions.
First, shut off the power to the existing doorbell from your circuit breaker and download the Ring app (iOS, Android and Windows 10).
With the step-by-step instructions as a guide, install the included pro power kit on your internal doorbell, attach the wires the Ring doorbell, then mount it in place.
When that is complete, start the app and follow the instructions to connect the doorbell to your existing WiFi and finish the setup.
Now, when the doorbell rings, an alert shows up on a smartphone, allowing users to see who is at the door and communicate with them via two-way audio with echo cancellation.
The internal camera provides a 160-degree field of view and video is recorded with a 1080p HD resolution. It works day or night in temperatures from minus-5 degrees up to 120 degrees.
More: ring.com
Backpack duffel
The all-star backpack duffel ($79.99) from Solo New York can be carried with the built-in hand strap or by attaching the removable shoulder strap. Or, wear it on your back with the padded backpack straps.
Inside is an organizer section and separate laundry and shoe compartments. Though not billed as a computer case, I carried a laptop and iPad with a small amount of accessories and clothes for an overnight trip and it worked great.
Either way, the ultimate carryall is an attractive, lightweight and modern-looking bag for everyday use or a day or two of travel.
More: solo.net
