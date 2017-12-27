Whole Foods Market on University Parkway announces opening date

Nearly three years after Whole Foods Market announced it would open a store along University Parkway, an opening date has been set.
Company officials on Wednesday announced the University Station location, at 5298 University Parkway, is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31.
The new 40,000-square-foot store will be larger than the Whole Foods in downtown Sarasota and will offer coffee and juice bars as well as pizza, sandwiches and sushi made in-house.
“We couldn’t be more excited to open the doors to this impressive new store,” Greg Linton, the store’s team leader, said in a news release. “From the easy-to-shop layout to the extensive, unique, high-quality offerings and fresh, delicious dining options, this store has something that will delight every shopper.”
The University Parkway location also will feature Brasserie Honoré, an in-house Brasserie serving rotisserie meats and French classics such as steak frites, charcuterie and made-to-order crepes, along with beer and sommelier-selected wines.
Wawa and Zoe’s Kitchen recently opened in the shopping center that is home to the soon-to-debut Whole Foods.
Whole Foods officials announced in February 2015 that the company planed to open a store in University Park. Construction of the shopping center started in October 2016.
Another organic grocery store, Fresh Market, is located across the street on the northwest corner of University Parkway and Honore Avenue.
The University Station location’s regular hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Whole Foods Market has more than 470 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
