Business

Christmas snow may mean holiday greenbacks for shoppers

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 08:44 AM

People who shopped three jewelry stores in Maine and New Hampshire are eagerly awaiting word whether a White Christmas will mean holiday greenbacks.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that roughly 400 Springer's Jewelers customers are due for a refund of purchases between Nov. 24 and Dec. 9 if it snowed 6 inches or more on Christmas Day in the Portsmouth area.

All told, more than $900,000 is on the line, courtesy of a "Let it Snow" promotion.

Springer's Vice President Zoe Beaulieu said the jeweler has never paid out in the 11 years of the promotion, but that may change this year.

Weather Analytics LLC is conducting the official measurements. Customers will have to wait until Jan. 5 for the formal announcement.

  Comments  

