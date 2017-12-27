More Videos

  • A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

    Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy and Janelle O’Dea / The Bradenton Herald
Routine, unannounced restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with sanitation and food safety procedures in each state. These are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2015-16 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

Business

Roaches, dead and alive, get this Bradenton-area restaurant cited

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 27, 2017 08:36 AM

Inspectors cited Manatee restaurants for various infractions last week, including roaches on the premises, undated foods and food stored more than seven days.

  • Inspectors found roaches – dead and alive – at Cedars Bar & Grill, 645 Cedars Court, Longboat Key. Also, about 15 rodent droppings were observed on top of the dish machine in the kitchen. A stop sale was issued on food that was cold held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees overnight, inspectors said.
  • At Harry’s Continental Kitchen, 525 St. Jude’s Dr., Longboat Key, employees washed their hands without soap and handled food without washing their hands, according to inspectors. Inspectors said food was cold held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees in the reach-in cooler. There was also food stored for longer than seven days after initial preparation.
  • Inspectors discovered food being cold held at temperatures higher than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler at Fire & Stone, 10519 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.
  • The chlorine sanitizer strength at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton, wasn’t strong enough, according to inspectors. They also observed preparing food with bare hands, storing raw animal food over canned/bottled drinks and storing food for more than 24 hours without marking it with a date. Inspectors said there was no proof of state-approved training for any employees and the restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
  • McDonald’s, 6225 State Road 64 E., Bradenton, was observed cold holding foods at temperatures above 41 degrees. Inspectors discovered liquid eggs stored at 59 degrees. Inspectors also said there were old milk containers that had passed their “use by” date by a few days.
  • A stop sale was issued on food that was potentially hazardous due to temperature abuse at IHOP, 5427 14th St. W., Bradenton. The foods included portioned chicken, tomatoes and leafy greens, which the manager voluntarily threw away. Some employees also lacked required employee training.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

