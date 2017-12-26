Business

Vermont schools seeks permission to take boarding students

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 08:06 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CABOT, Vt.

A tiny Vermont school district is asking for state permission to keep its high school open while marketing it to out-of-state students who would live in the community.

Members of the Cabot school board had considered various merger options as required by Vermont law. But in June, voters rejected a proposal to merge with the neighboring Twinfield and Danville school districts.

Vermont Public Radio reports that proposal failed because it would have required closing the 55-student Cabot High School.

Cabot is now asking for permission to operate as an independent district. Part of that proposal would create a new nonprofit organization called "Advantage Cabot," which would recruit primarily out-of-state students.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The out-of-state students would live with local host families and pay tuition to the Cabot School District.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video