Business

Revenue forecasters say there are signs of lower growth

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 08:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Economic forecasters say there are early signs that rates of growth in Maine's economy this year have proved somewhat lower than in 2016.

The revenue forecasting committee said despite this, gasoline and heating oil prices remain low, personal income continues to rise and mortgage delinquencies and foreclosures continue to decline.

Maine expects to see $3.4 billion in general fund revenue in the 2017 fiscal year and 0.3 percent growth in the 2018 fiscal year.

Forecasters say they remain concerned about the aging state's demographic situation and impacts on workforce availability.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The committee says the roll-out of ballot measures and the federal tax reform has created uncertainty. Forecasters say the impact of this year's enactment and repeal of the voter-approved three percent surtax on top earners is still unclear.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video