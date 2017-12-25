Business

Woman with Down syndrome works, volunteers at hospital

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 08:07 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

A Missouri woman with Down syndrome has been hired to work in a hospital kitchen through a program that aims to find paid employment for people with developmental disabilities.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 24-year-old Tabby Hedgcorth is employed as a dishwasher at Cox Medical Center in Springfield. Hedgcorth says her job makes her happy.

Hedgcorth was initially supervised in the hospital's kitchen by job coach Lisa Rowland, under the Developmental Center of the Ozarks' employment services program.

The goal of the program is for participants to learn how to excel as employees and eventually find paying jobs.

Coxhealth then offered Hedgcorth a job. She accepted, working two days a week as a paid employee and a few extra hours as a volunteer.

