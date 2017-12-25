Liberia to choose between soccer star, VP in Tuesday runoff

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, former soccer star George Weah, presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change, casts his vote during the presidential election in Monrovia, Liberia. Liberians head to the polls Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 for a runoff election between a former international soccer star and the vice president to replace Africa's first female head of state. Abbas Dulleh, File AP Photo