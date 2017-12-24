Business

Water service restored for hundreds in Ala Moana area

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 03:28 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

Hundreds of residents in the Ala Moana area have water service after a main break.

The Board of Water Supply says crews completed repairs Saturday around 7 p.m., more than 12 hours after the main break occurred.

According to the utility, the break happened beneath Makaloa Street between Kaheka and Poni streets.

The incident also led to Makaloa being closed to traffic the entire day.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports three properties, including the Kapiolani Manor high-rise with more than 500 units and the Pawaa fire station, lost water access.

A water wagon was brought to the parking lot next to Kapiolani Manor.

