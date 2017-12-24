Business

Turkey sacks some 2,700 more public sector workers

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 01:45 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey has sacked 2,756 more people from its public service sector for alleged links to terror groups as it presses ahead with purges launched following last year's failed military coup.

According to two government decrees published in the Official Gazette Sunday, those dismissed in the new wave of purges include 637 military personnel, 360 gendarmerie force members and 150 academics or other university personnel.

Turkey blames the July 2016 on U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Some 50,000 people have been arrested and more than 110,000 civil servants have been dismissed for alleged links to Gulen or militant groups in a crackdown since then.

The government says the purges are needed to counter the continuing danger posed by followers of Gulen's movement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gulen denies involvement in the coup.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers
Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 6:23

Fourth Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse
Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content) 9:23

Third Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse (Graphic Content)

View More Video