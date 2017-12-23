Worker injured in fire at oil site in northern Colorado

An investigation is underway after a worker was injured in a fire at an oil site in northern Colorado on Friday night.
The Greeley Tribune reports that it took several hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control and staff had to retreat at one point when the fire became too unstable.
The worker was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.
On Saturday, a spokesman for the oil and gas site owner Extraction Oil & Gas said the employee was in stable condition. The worker's name hasn't been released.
"Regrettably, an individual working onsite was injured at the onset and was taken to a local hospital," company spokesman Brian Cain said. "He is recovering in stable condition and our thoughts are with him for a speedy recovery."
The Weld County Sheriff's Office said early evidence indicated that an industrial accident caused the fire, but the scene was turned over to the Windsor Fire Department for more investigation.
No other information was released.
