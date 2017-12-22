Fiat Chrysler recalled 2017 Ram trucks. The internet isn’t happy

The Dodge Ram truck logo appears on a sign at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler announced Friday it is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks, mainly in North America, because they can be shifted out of park without the driver's foot on the brake or possibly without the key in the ignition. Included are certain 2010 through 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, many 2011 through 2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs, and 2016 and 2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs that weigh less than 10,000 pounds. Also covered are some 2009 through 2017 Ram 1500 pickups. Trucks from 2017 built after Dec. 31, 2016 are not included. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo