The Dodge Ram truck logo appears on a sign at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler announced Friday it is recalling nearly 1.8 million Ram trucks, mainly in North America, because they can be shifted out of park without the driver's foot on the brake or possibly without the key in the ignition. Included are certain 2010 through 2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, many 2011 through 2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs, and 2016 and 2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs that weigh less than 10,000 pounds. Also covered are some 2009 through 2017 Ram 1500 pickups. Trucks from 2017 built after Dec. 31, 2016 are not included. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

Business

Fiat Chrysler recalled 2017 Ram trucks. The internet isn’t happy

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 09:13 PM

There’s a problem with the gear shift in nearly 2 million 2017 Ram trucks, Fiat Chrysler announced Friday, and social media users aren’t taking it too well.

The issue stems from gear-shifters that “inadvertently” move out of the park position, according to the automobile giant. About 1.5 million of the affected trucks are in the U.S. To make sure your vehicle isn’t affected, check the recall website.

Here’s what Twitter users had to say about the latest recall.

And some are taking the obvious safety concerns into their own hands.

Other Twitter users think back to a time when a pickup truck would last you years and years.

Not everyone is surprised by the recall. In fact, it seems that Dodge Ram brand is building up quite the reputation.

But, of course, a pickup truck that isn’t guaranteed to remain stationary isn’t a totally useless pickup truck. It’ll still carry your “rocks and bricks.”

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

