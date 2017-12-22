Fiat Chrysler recalled 2017 Ram trucks. The internet isn’t happy

There’s a problem with the gear shift in nearly 2 million 2017 Ram trucks, Fiat Chrysler announced Friday, and social media users aren’t taking it too well.
The issue stems from gear-shifters that “inadvertently” move out of the park position, according to the automobile giant. About 1.5 million of the affected trucks are in the U.S. To make sure your vehicle isn’t affected, check the recall website.
Here’s what Twitter users had to say about the latest recall.
.@krisvancleave ~ Fiat Chrysler has so many lawsuits presently, not to mention their massive recalls, it's a wonder why any sane person would conduct business with them.— ☀️Tuesday☀️ (@TuesdayTells) December 22, 2017
And some are taking the obvious safety concerns into their own hands.
Put a dodge in your garage... and leave it there! Chock the tires though. Fiat Chrysler— Keith (@Stonevoodo) December 23, 2017
Other Twitter users think back to a time when a pickup truck would last you years and years.
What happened to the good old trucks that were actually quality made— Phil (@Philiph47752803) December 22, 2017
Not everyone is surprised by the recall. In fact, it seems that Dodge Ram brand is building up quite the reputation.
“Ram Truck Guts & Glory–“Road” - right! RAM stands for ‘Repair And Maintain’— THEONEANDONLY007 (@ONEANDONLY00007) December 22, 2017
But, of course, a pickup truck that isn’t guaranteed to remain stationary isn’t a totally useless pickup truck. It’ll still carry your “rocks and bricks.”
But you still could drop rocks and bricks in that tray though.— ZuluBerri Zubby (@Zuberix) December 22, 2017
