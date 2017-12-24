Business calendar: Dec. 25-29, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: State of the Ports. Regional ports play a major role in the economy, Port Manatee and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport have experienced significant growth during the past year. How does this impact local business? Port Manatee executive director Carlos Buqueras and SRQ president and CEO Rick Piccolo will provide updates and a peak into the future. When/where: 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. on Jan. 8/Holiday Inn SRQ, 8009 15th St. E., Sarasota. Cost: $30 for members, $45 for non-members. Information/registration: manateechamber.com.
Manasota SCORE: Marketing to your target market. The workshop will explore opportunities and help businesses select the best ways to apply marketing efforts to help create a strong, effective brand. When/where: 5:30-8 p.m. on Jan. 9/Nathan Benderson Park finish tower, third floor, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Cost: $20. Register: manasota.score.org. Information: Call 941-955-1029 or email scorech116@verizon.net
Bradenton Area EDC: 2018 Economic Forecast Breakfast. Economist Henry “Hank” Fishkind will provide insights on local, regional and national economic trends. With more than 30 years of experience in economic analysis and forecasting, Fishkind is widely regarded as one of Florida's premier economists and financial advisors. When/where: 7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 11/Manatee Technical College, 6305 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton. Cost: $65 for EDC members, $75 for non-members. Registration: BradentonAreaEDC.com/events. Information: Email dianag@bradentonareaedc.com or call 941-803-9037.
Manatee Chamber of Commerce: 2018 LinkedIn for Customer Prospecting. LinkedIn is a powerful business-to-business media platform. Holly Edwards, who has more than 21 years of experience in marketing and advertising, will discuss the ways that LinkedIn can help businesses evolve. When/where: 8:45-11 a.m. on Jan. 11/Manatee Chamber, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Cost: $30 for members, $45 for non-members. Information/registration: manateechamber.com.
Manasota SCORE: Design your life for success. Entrepreneur and philanthropist Ron Khleif will share tips to help business owners prepare for a great 2018. The goal-setting workshop will include information on the law of attraction, visualizing, manifesting and taking massive action. When/where: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 16/Community Foundation of Sarasota County, 2635 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Cost: Free. Registration: manasota.score.org. Information: Call 941-955-1029 or email scorech116@verizon.net.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: The Future @ Work with Michelle Norris. Millennials will be 75 percent of the workforce in less than eight years. Michelle Norris, the founder of Navigen Leadership, specializes in the changing demographics in the workplace. In this conversation, Norris will reveal the five leadership traits for attracting, retaining and developing talent. When/where: 7:30-9 a.m. on Jan. 17/Keiser University, 6151 Lake Osprey Dr., Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Registration: lwrba.org. Information: Visit lwrba.org or call 941-757-1664.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: 2018 Membership Luncheon. The meeting will honor outgoing board members and reflect on the successes of the past year, as well as introduce the 2018 board of directors and take a look at what's in store for the Alliance in the coming year. When/where: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 24/Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club, 7650 Legacy Boulevard, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Registration: lwrba.org. Information: Visit lwrba.org or call 941-757-1664.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Productivity & Profits through People. Brett Morris of Momentum Consulting, Pat Mathews of Workplace Experts and Michael Kline of Intus Personal and Group Transformation will lead an interactive workshop on employee engagement and six ways to create at culture of achieving immediate results. When/where: 8:30-11:45 a.m. on Feb. 13/Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members. Registration: lwrba.org. Information: Visit lwrba.org or call 941-757-1664.
Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County: 2017/18 Business of Art workshops. The series of workshops is designed to assist individual artists of all disciplines to build the business and administrative skills necessary to support their career as an artist. When/where: 8:30 a.m.-noon on March 13/Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Information/registration: sarasotaarts.org.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: Networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 a.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: Networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: A networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: Noon
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-518-4041 or BERealtor01@gmail.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: Learn and lunch networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: Noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: Noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Landlord Association of Manatee: The organization meets on the second Thursday of each month from September through May at the Synovus Bank building at 2520 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton. The meeting runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Landlord Association is dedicated to providing education and support to landlords and property managers through communication with professionals. The first meeting is free. Call Leslie Walker at 941-224-9166 for more information.
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Call Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Masonic Lodge, 520 30th Ave. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. Popi’s Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: One-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: Free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
To list a business meeting or event, email Mike Garbett at mgarbett@bradenton.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday to be included in Monday publication; items must include full address of meeting place, date and time of event, and a telephone number.
