Names and faces: Dec. 25, 2017

The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee installed its 2018 officers and directors, and recognized six members for the contributions and achievements in 2017. The officers for 2018 are president Greg Owens (Keller Williams on the Water), president-elect Amy Worth (RE/MAX Platinum Realty), treasurer David Clapp (RE/MAX Alliance Group), secretary Christina Pitchford (Suncoast Homes & Dreams) and immediate past president Xena Vallone (Xena Vallone Realty). The board of directors serving in 2018 will be Marie Avery-Withers, Michael Bruno, Adam Chicoine, Georgina Clamage, Michelle Crabtree, Bill Furst, Sharon Gould, Alex Krumm, Maryann Lawler, Diane Lee, Renee Marquiss, Brian McGreevy, Robert Milligan, Maryellen Paterson, Roger Piro and Tony Veldkamp. Honored were Roger Piro (RE/MAX Alliance Group) as the 2017 Realtor of the Year; Bill Furst (William C. Furst, RE Broker) with the 2017 Distinguished Service Award; Michele Tanner (Allison James Estates & Homes) with the 2017 Humanitarian Award; Mousa Wakileh (Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate) with the 2017 Newcomer Award; Donna Evans (Goodwill White Glove Service) as the 2017 Business Partner of the Year; and Renee Marquiss (Xena Vallone Realty) with the 2017 President’s Award.
Silvanna Medina was promoted to assistant vice president, private banking office, at Iberiabank in Sarasota. Medina, who has 13 years of banking industry experience, will be responsible for providing tailored financial solutions for high net worth individuals and families throughout Bradenton and Sarasota. She most recently served as a banking center manager for Sabadell United Bank, which was acquired by Iberiabank earlier this year. Also, she is a graduate of the Gulf Coast Leadership Institute Class of 2016 which is run by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Zoltan Karpathy was named vice president of philanthropy at the Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota. The Conservatory is conducting a major fundraising effort to enhance CAC programs and renovate the Sailor Circus Arena, and Karpathy will lead those effort as well as be responsible for all future aspects of fundraising. Before joining the CAC, Karpathy was a nonprofit management and fundraising consultant. He has been a Siesta Key resident since 1981.
Rob Russell was promoted to associate at SchenkelShultz Architecture in the firm's Sarasota office. A Florida Registered Architect, Russell joined SchenkelShultz in 2011 and has 32 years of architectural experience. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Illinois and is a LEED Accredited Professional as designated by the United States Green Building Council.
Roger Pettingell, an affiliated sales associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Longboat Key office, will close 2017 with $104.6 million in sales volume. He sold 60 properties during the year, including eight that were more than $3 million, and easily topped his 2016 total of $77.53 million. Pettingell serves on the boards of the West Coast Black Theatre Troupe and Southeastern Guide Dogs.
