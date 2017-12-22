More Videos

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Pause
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

D’s Cards & Memorabilia offers collectibles from worlds of sports and entertainment 2:02

D’s Cards & Memorabilia offers collectibles from worlds of sports and entertainment

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:07

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade 1:03

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade

Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family 1:39

Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family

J&J Gallery opens at Lakewood Ranch 0:41

J&J Gallery opens at Lakewood Ranch

  • D’s Cards & Memorabilia offers collectibles from worlds of sports and entertainment

    Paul Warner manages company at 120 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton.

Paul Warner manages company at 120 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald
Paul Warner manages company at 120 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

Business

D’s offers a world of sports and entertainment collectibles

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

December 22, 2017 11:40 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 11:48 AM

Bradenton

It seems as if most of the greats from the world of sports are represented.

Photos and autographs of Joe DiMaggio, Ernie Banks and Nolan Ryan from baseball.

Earl Campbell, Gale Sayers, and Mean Joe Greene from football.

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods from golf.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They are all there – and many more as well – covering walls and filling tables and display cases at D’s Cards & Memorabilia, 120 53rd Ave. W., Suite B2.

Now wrapping up its second year of business, D’s is all about sports, but also sells an eclectic mix of collectibles from the entertainment world.

One space includes entertainers who likely would never share the same stage, such as Cuban-American singer Gloria Estefan, German rock band the Scorpions and country star Alan Jackson.

1 primary
Paul Warner sorts through sports cards at D’s Cards & Memorabilia, 120 53rd Ave. W., Suite B2, Bradenton. The company opened its doors in Bradenton in February 2016.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Paul Warner, a sports-loving retired school teacher from Odessa, Texas, manages the business for his friend Dee Witt, with whom he has worked for a decade.

Warner and his wife, Frances, moved to the Bradenton area in 2015 to be closer to their children and grandchildren, and soon began scouting the area for a new card and memorabilia store.

In high school, Paul Warner played football, baseball and basketball, and ran track. He is a long-time collector of memorabilia.

Paul Warner makes the store. It’s his personality that keeps people coming back.

Willie Mark, store associate

“I have collected most everything, but today I am more into vintage football from the 1960s and earlier,” Warner said.

D’s customers run the gamut from 14-year-olds to 80 somethings.

Sports card companies over-produced product in the 1990s, sending the value of cards plummeting, but the market has corrected itself and emerged with a new look.

3 third
A 1992 Cardinals yearbook includes the autographs of Enos Slaughter, Stan Musial and Terry Moore. It’s one of the items for sale at D’s Cards & Memorabilia.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Topps and Panini are now the dominant forces, with Panini buying up Donruss, Fleer, Leaf and other companies.

“Topps and Panini have limited their output, which has brought prices back up,” Warner said.

The two companies also continue to release limited-edition numbered cards, which have proven popular with collectors.

“Collectors want the autographed cards, cards which have a piece of jersey embedded in them, helmets, jerseys and autographed balls. The demand has stayed pretty steady through the years,” Warner said.

4 fourth
D’s Cards & Memorabilia sells everything from collector sports cards and jerseys, to collectibles from the world of entertainment, and the offbeat, such as a Larry Bird Christmas ornament, and this figure of Steven Stamkos, captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Even when Warner was teaching economics and government in Odessa, Texas, he kept his hands in sports by running the scoreboard for the Midland Rockhounds, the minor league affiliate of the Oakland A’s. Eventually, Frances Warner became front office manager for the Rockhounds.

One of the highlights of the business for Warner is getting to know and talk to his customers.

“They don’t have to buy anything. I enjoy when they come by just to talk,” he said.

5 fifth
Gloria Estefan, the Scorpions and Alan Jackson share wall space at D’s Cards & Memorabilia.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Willie Mark was one of those customers.

“I am a guy who walked into the store one day and started looking around and talking to Paul,” said Mark, a teacher who now works part-time at the store. “Paul makes the store. It’s his personality that keeps people coming back.”

6 sixth
A signed Joe DiMaggio stat book is offered for sale along with his photo at D’s Cards & Memorabilia.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Even though D’s has a large inventory, it also selectively buys and trades memorabilia.

D’s is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The store is closed Sundays.

For more information, visit dscardsnmemorabilia.com or call 941-405-4124.

James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Pause
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

D’s Cards & Memorabilia offers collectibles from worlds of sports and entertainment 2:02

D’s Cards & Memorabilia offers collectibles from worlds of sports and entertainment

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:07

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade 1:03

Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade

Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family 1:39

Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family

J&J Gallery opens at Lakewood Ranch 0:41

J&J Gallery opens at Lakewood Ranch

  • Bitcoin Believers

    While regulators debate the pros and cons of bitcoins, the rising real-world value of this digital currency inspires the question: What makes money, money?

Bitcoin Believers

View More Video